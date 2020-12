Former Gary worker imprisoned for fraud is denied Covid-19 release

HAMMOND — A federal judge is denying early prison release for a former Gary employee claiming she suffers from COVID-19.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled that 48-year-old Monique Bowling must complete her 63-month prison term for defrauding the City of Gary out of $1 million in computer devices

Bowling stated in a recent letter she has recently tested positive for coronavirus and suffers from shortness of breath and coughing. She said there is an outbreak of the pandemic at her prison in Greenville, Illinois.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Bell argued in a memo to the court, “Monique Bowling is doing just fine in prison. The (Bureau of Prisons) is providing proper treatment for her health problems.”

The judge said Bowling truthfulness is in doubt.

A federal jury found Bowling guilty last year of purchasing more than 1,500 iPads and other devices with city funds and reselling them on the open market for personal gain.

