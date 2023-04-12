Prince said the city has been focused on demolishing buildings in areas that have a high economic development potential. However, there are no current plans to redevelop the Mahencha property.

Councilman David Fossett, D-2, grew up near the former apartment complex. He said the building has been abandoned for as long as he can remember.

"I'm so glad this day has come," Fossett said. "This is reimagining the Second District."