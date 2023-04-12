An excavator begins the process of demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments Tuesday.
GARY — Derrick Staton watched as an excavator took a chunk out of the abandoned building that's overshadowed his childhood home for decades.
A crowd of onlookers cheered as the red brick crumbled.
"It was just an eyesore... you couldn't really enjoy the house entirely because when you go outside, you're looking at this," Derrick said, gesturing to the overgrown Mahencha apartment building.
Derrick's family moved to their home, located right behind the Mahencha complex, in 1965.
After standing at 1900 West 5th Avenue for 95 years, demolition of the Mahencha building began Tuesday. Also known as the Mahencia Apartments and the Hatcher Apartments, the structure was originally built to house U.S. Steel executives and city leaders.
The building has been vacant for decades and in the spring of 2021, it caught fire.
The fire spread to Derrick's parents home, forcing them out of the "only house we've ever known." Vertelle and Donald Staton had to live in a Portage senior home for 14 months while it underwent repairs.
Derrick said it was especially hard for his father, who is 89 and has begun to lose his vision, to adjust to the new space.
The couple was able to return home last may; Vertelle and Derrick have been working with city administration to get the Mahencha building demolished ever since.
"My mother is ecstatic over the fact that it's finally coming down," Derrick said.
The city was able to complete the demolition with funding from the Lake County Council. The council will use about $1 million to help the city demolish over a dozen structures. Gary Mayor Jerome Prince estimated over 200 buildings have been demolished since he took office in 2020.
Prince said the historic Mahencha building "represents a lot of different things to a lot of people."
The mayor noted that the building carries many sentimental attachments, but said "for me it's the future that looks brighter and the potential of what this could become."
Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen Sr., D-Gary, helped secure funding for the demolition. Allen said demolitions can have wide-ranging impacts including on public safety and on property values. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, said he hopes the city and the county council will continue to partner on demolitions.
"A structure of this size takes a collaborative effort," Prince said.
New legislation could also bring more funding for the demolition of blighted buildings. Prince said Senate Bill 434 would help create a transit-oriented development district in downtown Gary. The bill includes the creation of Lake County convention center and a new Gary Metro Center. The plan requires the state put up an estimated $8 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires — so long as the state money is matched locally on a dollar for dollar basis.
Prince said the city has been focused on demolishing buildings in areas that have a high economic development potential. However, there are no current plans to redevelop the Mahencha property.
Councilman David Fossett, D-2, grew up near the former apartment complex. He said the building has been abandoned for as long as he can remember.
"I'm so glad this day has come," Fossett said. "This is reimagining the Second District."