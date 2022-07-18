'Fostering healthy communities': Gary Community Partnership holds fair

GARY — The Gary Community Partnership hosts its second annual Back2Health Run, Jog, Walk 3K and Community and Back to School Health Fair on July 30 at ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen, 411 E 5th Avenue in Gary.

Admission is free for all ages.

Activities kick off at 8 a.m. with It's Lit Get Fit Activities at Buffington Park, which is located diagonally across from the ArtHouse parking lot at 300 E. 6th Ave.

The fitness agenda will include a 3K, Zumba, yoga, hip hop aerobics and several other activities to help participants get moving.

"We are excited to host this event for a second year in a row," said Gary Community Partnership co-founder Jeffrey Edwards. "We recognize the benefit of fostering healthy communities and are committed to partnering with businesses and organizations who share the same goal."

Following the fitness activities, more than 25 area organizations will join Gary Community Partnership at ArtHouse for a vendor fair promoting community wellness and readiness for students as they prepare to go back to school.

Youth can take advantage of sports physicals, book bag checks and child-related health screenings and enjoy a kids' area complete with activities and prizes. Health care representatives from Indiana University Northwest and Ivy Tech Community College will be on hand to speak with youth attendees.

Health resources include COVID testing and vaccinations, school-related immunizations, HIV testing, blood pressure screenings, nutrition management, smoking cessation/quit smoking, financial health, mental health, early childhood education, first-time parenting, senior living, counseling on medication interactions, holistic living and overall wellness.

In addition, multiple service providers will offer information on Medicaid and Medicare.

"There will be something for everyone," Edwards said. "This event is designed to bring our community together in the name of health and education."

There are still a few vendor spaces available for health- or education-focused organizations. Volunteer opportunities are also available. For more information, visit garycommunitypartnership.com or call 219-427-2421.