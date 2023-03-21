GARY — Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 80/94 east due to a serious crash Tuesday night, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. between Clark and Burr Streets in Gary.

As of 9 p.m., the four right lanes remain blocked on I-80/94. Cars and trucks are reduced to one lane, moving slowly past the scene of the crash.

Traffic is barely moving and backed up all the way toward the Calumet Avenue exit.

State police have not immediately responded to requests for information on the circumstances of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.