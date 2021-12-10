Free holiday celebrations set for next two Saturdays in Gary

GARY — Families living in and around Gary have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with food, songs, gifts and entertainment over the next two weekends.

This Saturday, the Gary Community School Corp. is hosting a free holiday feast for parents, children and community members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

The event includes music and performances by district students, free food until it runs out, and the opportunity for students to obtain COVID-19 and other vaccinations at no cost.

"We are excited to be able to give back and thank a community that supports our mission to deliver a comprehensive education to all of our students," said Paige McNulty, school district manager. "It's our way of bringing a little joy to families this season."

Reservations are not required to attend the holiday feast. More information about the event, including bus schedules, is available online at: garyschools.org.

Next weekend, a plethora of Gary and Lake County elected officials are hosting a Children's Cartoon Christmas Party from 9 a.m to noon Dec. 18 at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road.