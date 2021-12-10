 Skip to main content
Free holiday celebrations set for next two Saturdays in Gary
A free Children's Cartoon Christmas Party is scheduled for 9 a.m to 12 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road, Gary. This Saturday, the Gary Community School Corp. is hosting a free holiday feast for parents, children and community members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

GARY — Families living in and around Gary have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with food, songs, gifts and entertainment over the next two weekends.

This Saturday, the Gary Community School Corp. is hosting a free holiday feast for parents, children and community members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

The event includes music and performances by district students, free food until it runs out, and the opportunity for students to obtain COVID-19 and other vaccinations at no cost.

"We are excited to be able to give back and thank a community that supports our mission to deliver a comprehensive education to all of our students," said Paige McNulty, school district manager. "It's our way of bringing a little joy to families this season."

Reservations are not required to attend the holiday feast. More information about the event, including bus schedules, is available online at: garyschools.org.

Next weekend, a plethora of Gary and Lake County elected officials are hosting a Children's Cartoon Christmas Party from 9 a.m to noon Dec. 18 at the Glen Theater, 20 W. Ridge Road.

That event features a showing of children's holiday cartoons and drawings for large prizes, including two bikes.

Every child in attendance will receive a box of candy canes and an invitation to sing Christmas carols for additional prizes.

"The Children's Cartoon Christmas Party is a wonderful opportunity for families and the community to once again join together to celebrate the holiday season," said state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at the event and face masks are strongly recommended.

Free tickets, available by calling Smith's office at at 219-887-2046 or 317-232-9731, also are required to attend.

