GARY — Last spring, the Interfaith Action Network held a community meeting to discuss the possibility of creating a mobile crisis response team in Gary. Nine months later, the initiative is one vote away from receiving $1.5 million, and new state legislation could open the door to even more funding.

In October, the Gary Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance earmarking $1.5 million of the city’s $80.3 million American Rescue Plan Act funds for the mobile mental health initiative. On March 7, the council will vote on an ordinance that actually appropriates the money. The 6 p.m. meeting will include a public hearing.

“This kind of project is something that is desperately needed, and it can’t come soon enough,” Michaela Spanenberg said during a Feb. 21 Common Council meeting.

The idea for a mobile mental health unit came out of the list of recommendations created by the Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021. Mayor Jerome Prince signed an executive order creating the commission in June 2020, shortly after the world watched Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd.

The current vision for the mobile mental health team is a clinician-led model, where family members, teachers and anyone else who sees someone in crisis can call a special number and be referred to the mental health team. The unit would consist of professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and social work. Team members would respond to the crisis using their own vehicles.

Though the idea of a crisis response team dates back decades, recent calls for police reform have helped the concept gain traction.

In July, the United States’ first three-digit mental health hotline was launched. Instead of using 911, callers can now dial 988 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor. In addition, Senate Bill 1, which unanimously passed out of the Senate and was referred to the House on Feb. 13, calls for an expansion of mental health clinics across the state.

Earlier this month, members of the Interfaith Action Network joined hundreds of faith leaders at the statehouse to show their support for SB 1 and ask that the legislation be fully funded.

The goal of the mobile mental health unit is to deescalate volatile situations. According to a database kept by The Washington Post, 21% of the over 8,229 people fatally shot by police in the U.S. since 2015 had a mental illness.

The database shows that of the 154 people fatally shot by police in Indiana since 2015, 38 had a mental illness.

