MUNSTER — Planes' wings and performers' parachutes slice through the wind above Lake Michigan this weekend, as the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority brings the Gary Airshow back to Marquette Park in Gary.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, David Uran, former Crown Point mayor and President/CEO of the SSCVA, predicts 200,000 people will view the many performers along the Marquette Beach Park shore. This is the first Gary Airshow in seven years, since Uran was challenged with organizing the event when hired about a year ago.

Over 60 sponsors, including Gary/Chicago International Airport, the City of Gary, Boeing, Centier Bank and the Hard Rock Casino, raised almost $400,000 for the show. Uran also mentioned the military's support and involvement has improved the show greatly.

"It's not about us or the cost of the show. It's about helping the region's economy, especially near our parks in Gary," Uran said.

SSCVA promises at least 11 different food vendors this weekend, along with other vendor and sponsor booths. Uran and the Gary/Chicago International airport also guaranteed an airshow performance for the next three years.

The Gary Public Transportation Corporation will provide free bus transportation to downtown Miller and Marquette Park on Saturday only. Parking is $40 per car and a two-day parking pass is $60 per car.

Both private and military-affiliated aviators have planned performances for the weekend. Rob Holland, U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute team and Susan Dacy's "Big Red" are some of the performers that have been practicing different techniques and routines for years.

Dacy learned to fly when she was 16 and remains the only female flying exhibition in the Super Stearman plane. She explained that airshows like these propel the public's knowledge and fascination of the art of aircraft.

"This will show people how far aviation has evolved in this space. There's something for everyone this weekend," Dacy said.

