GARY — For 77 years, members of the Kappa Alpha Psi Gary alumni chapter have devoted their time to community service.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Deputy Mayor Trent A. McCain said. “This bond is the most lustrous bond you can have with men of like minds.”

The chapter was chartered July 30, 1945, and has more than 100 members who work in law, medicine, business and education. McCain describes his membership within the chapter as one of the best decisions he's ever made.

To celebrate its service, the chapter partnered with the city and the Indiana Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program to ensure that Fourth Avenue is well-kept.

"We want to keep it clean and pristine so it reflects our values as a fraternity," said McCain, a member since 2020. "It's a prominent part of Gary."

Members unveiled a street sign Saturday at McKinley Street and West Fourth Avenue to honor the chapter. In its agreement with INDOT, the organization will participate in annual street cleanups from the SouthShore RailCats stadium to Taft Street and West Fourth Avenue.

The chapter has participated in two cleanups on the 1.7-mile stretch since August. The next cleanup will be in the fall.

"This is what we do," said Percy Jones, the chapter's historian. "It's part of our 'Kommunity' service outreach program."

A representative for the 34th Grand Polemarch, Reuben A. Shelton III, helped alumni unveil the new sign. Shelton is the international president of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

"I'm honored to be here," chief of staff Joe W. Lewis Jr. said. "It may seem like a small sign, but its a large statement on behalf of the Gary alumni chapter and the city of Gary."

Mayor Jerome Prince and McCain proclaimed June 3, 2023, as Kappa Alpha Psi Day in honor of the Grand Polemarch's official visit to Gary. Lewis spoke on behalf of Shelton, who was unable to attend.

"He wanted to say for Gary to continue to thrive, continue to lead and continue to grow," Lewis said.

Kappa Alpha Psi is a Black Greek fraternity that was founded on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington on Jan. 5, 1911, according to the fraternity's website. The fraternity has more than 125,000 members worldwide. The Gary chapter is the only Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter in Northwest Indiana.

"Gary alumni chapter has been here a long time and is doing a lot of great things in the community," said Darren Adams, senior province vice polemarch. "Despite some of the economic challenges Gary has, we are still trying to do our best to be beacons of light in our community."

PHOTOS: Gary mayoral primary Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night Eddie Melton/Jerome Prince primary night