Gary attorney picked to lead Indiana State Bar Association

He also hopes to find a new role for former presidents of the state bar association, a "Presidents Circle" perhaps, to keep experienced Indiana lawyers engaged with the organization even after their time leading it is through.

"When they ride off into the sunset, with them is all that great institutional knowledge that has made our association so great," Tolbert said. "So I want to make sure that we harness that and continue to keep them involved."

Fishers attorney Leslie Craig Henderzahs, who Tolbert succeeded as head of the bar association, is confident Tolbert will successfully continue the work of the organization that was founded in 1896 and first led by former U.S. President Benjamin Harrison.

"Michael brings a contagious energy for the legal community and passion that, combined with his keen knowledge of business and the law, will be key characteristics in ensuring the Indiana State Bar Association remains the leading voice for our profession," Henderzahs said.

Schererville attorney Jim Wieser said Tuesday he believes Tolbert is "well qualified" to lead the state bar association.