Gary awarded grant for police body cameras, officials say

GARY — The City of Gary has been awarded a significant grant aimed at equipping officers with body cameras.

Gary Police Department Chief Brian Evans said this recent development will increase safety for both officers and the public alike.

“I’m very appreciative of the support we’ve received from the state and from Sen. Eddie Melton in securing funding for the 'Local Body Camera' program," Evans said. "Getting the funding to implement this program fulfills a personal goal of mine as well as a request from the Gary Police Reform Commission. This initiative will allow us to better promote safety and transparency in our streets, and I look forward to the increased security for citizens and officers that this change will bring to our community.”

The announcement came following the approval of the city's application for the Local Body Camera Grant with full funding. A total of $88,000 will be given to the city.

Indiana Senate Assistant Democratic Leader and Ranking Minority Member of the Senate Appropriations Committee Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said this is the second-largest award in this year's cycle.

"During the height of unrest following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020, residents of Gary and the state made it clear that they wanted more accountability and safety in our criminal justice system," Melton said. "That’s why I was pleased to help successfully work with faith leaders, Hoosiers, legislators in both chambers and organizations throughout Indiana to pass the historic Senate Enrolled Act 1006 with overwhelming bipartisan support. Now, funding approved in that critical legislation is being used to fund the Local Body Camera Grant Program in Gary."

In March 2021, the Indiana Senate joined the House in unanimously approving the police reforms in House Enrolled Act 1006. This act requires de-escalation training to be taught in conjunction with the proper use of force to new and returning officers at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and it provides $70 million to upgrade the facilities at the state's police academy.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he supports this measure, which has been in the city's sights for some time.

"I'm thankful to Sen. Melton and the entire Northwest Indiana legislative delegation," Prince said. "When we announced the recommendations of our Police Reform Commission last year, providing our Gary police officers with body cams was one of the top issues. Our legislators have clearly shown improving public safety is a very high priority for everyone in the Region."

In a news release, Melton said he plans to push for ongoing funding to provide hardware and tools needed for the body cameras.

"Strengthening accountability and transparency in our law enforcement agencies was exactly why HEA 1006 was drafted, and I’m happy that we’re seeing the impact of this bill in communities like mine," said Melton. "As ranking minority member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue fighting for essential police reform and training to help our law enforcement agencies run effectively in Gary and across Indiana. Ensuring safety and promoting trust among law enforcement and our communities is a top priority of mine.”

