Gary beaches to partially reopen this week, mayor says

GARY — Gary beaches will reopen with capacity restrictions that will be enforced by local police and city staff, the Gary mayor said.

On Tuesday Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the beaches and Marquette Park will be closed for two more days and will reopen Friday through Labor Day.

Gary officials closed the beaches and parks on July 29 to hinder visitors from spreading coronavirus to the local residents. Prince said the partial reopening will allow for the enjoyment of the city’s lakeshore while implementing safety rules.

“I’m conﬁdent we have developed a plan to provide access to our beautiful beaches and parks while still controlling the number of people visiting the sites, which is important in our ﬁght against the spread of the virus,” Prince said. “However, my team and I continue to monitor our COVID-19 cases very closely, and I retain the right to shut down the beaches and Marquette Park again if access to them jeopardizes our residents’ wellbeing.”

After the full closure is lifted, starting Friday, all public parking lots will be limited to 75% capacity. Gary and Lake County Sheriff’s police and city staff will turn visitors away after capacity is reached, Prince said.