Gary beaches to partially reopen this week, mayor says

GARY — Gary beaches will reopen with capacity restrictions that will be enforced by local police and city staff, the Gary mayor said.
On Tuesday Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the beaches and Marquette Park will be closed for two more days and will reopen Friday through Labor Day.
Gary officials closed the beaches and parks on July 29 to hinder visitors from spreading coronavirus to the local residents. Prince said the partial reopening will allow for the enjoyment of the city’s lakeshore while implementing safety rules.
“I’m conﬁdent we have developed a plan to provide access to our beautiful beaches and parks while still controlling the number of people visiting the sites, which is important in our ﬁght against the spread of the virus,” Prince said. “However, my team and I continue to monitor our COVID-19 cases very closely, and I retain the right to shut down the beaches and Marquette Park again if access to them jeopardizes our residents’ wellbeing.”
After the full closure is lifted, starting Friday, all public parking lots will be limited to 75% capacity. Gary and Lake County Sheriff’s police and city staff will turn visitors away after capacity is reached, Prince said.
Shelters near beaches will also be limited to 75% capacity and if the capacities are exceeded, officers will advise individuals to reduce the sizes of their groups.
In addition, beach and park visitors will not be permitted to park on residential streets and will be towed and face fines. Signs in residential areas by the lakeshore will be posted warning visitors against parking.
Prohibited parking citations will cost $155 plus court fees, towing fees will be $180 plus $30 a day for storage and a tow release will cost $50 per vehicle, according to the release. Gary police do not issue tow releases on weekends, officials said. The fees also apply to those who violate parking meter rules.
Beach activities will also be monitored and police will immediately remove and issue $155 citations to people who are violating rules, such as littering, having alcohol and using grills on the beach. Inflatables are prohibited and children must be within reach of their guardians. For safety reasons, people can only swim in areas of Lake Michigan monitored by lifeguards.
“We all want to enjoy the rest of our summer, but the health of our families, friends and neighbors is our highest priority,” Prince said.
Individuals can contact Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary communications director, at 219-617-0796 or by emailing magonzalez@gary.gov for more information.
