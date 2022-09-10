Gary becomes a 'Broadband Ready Community'

The speed ranges allow for areas in the green that are slower and areas in the pink that are faster, but Keith said the majority of the city is actually under 25 Mbps. Gary is in the midst of a five-part project that hopes to wire all homes in the city with internet that runs at a minimum speed of 100 Mbps.

The comprehensive initiative will require plenty of funding. Over the winter, the Gary Common Council approved the allocation of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the initiative. During a Monday night meeting, the council approved an ordinance declaring the city a "Broadband Ready Community," with eight votes and one abstention from Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large.

The ordinance is part of the city's application to the Indiana Broadband Office. If approved by the state, Gary would join 68 other Broadband Ready Communities in Indiana including Merrillville, Porter County and LaPorte County. The Broadband Ready certification means the municipality is ready for broadband infrastructure investment.

Keith said the certification will help Gary obtain broadband-related funding distributed to states through the federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

Signed into law in November 2021, the Infrastructure and Jobs Act invests $550 million in resources such as public transportation, roads, electric vehicles, clean drinking water and internet access.

Digital equity is an issue across the country. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 14.5 million Americans do not have access to broadband.

The law provides $65 billion in funding to support programs that expand internet access and use. States will receive funding through two elements of the act: the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and the $2.75 billion Digital Equity Act.