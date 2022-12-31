 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary bishop praises Benedict XVI's "deep faith" and "servant's heart"

MERRILLVILLE — Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory has asked members of his faith to pray for the soul of Pope Benedict XVI as he mourned the Catholic Church's retired leader Saturday.

McClory encouraged Region Catholics to pray the Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory Be in addition to the rosary.  

“Pope Benedict XVI led an extraordinary life," McClory said in a letter to members of the diocese. "He possessed a towering intellect, deep faith and a servant’s heart.”

McClory acknowledged what he believes were Benedict's contributions to the church, such as acting as "prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and his writings on the Church Fathers, liturgy and his book series on the life of Jesus of Nazareth.”

Benedict, who served as pope from 2005 until his retirement in 2013, died at age 95 early Saturday, according to a statement from the Vatican. 

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 a.m. in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Director of the the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni announced Saturday. 

McClory memorialized Benedict with a passage from the Bible: "Now, Master, you may let your servant go in peace, according to your word, for my eyes have seen your salvation, which your prepared in the sight of all the peoples” (Luke 2:29-32).

Plans for a local memorial will be released soon, the Diocese of Gary said. Information and resources can be found on the Pope Benedict XVI memorial page at dcgary.org.

Seven Deacons Ordained

Bishop Robert McClory speaks during the ordination of seven deacons Saturday at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.

 John Luke, The Times
