Gary budget dispute drags on amid error claims; will mayor veto 2021 budget?

Adkins on Friday said she believes the administration misinterpreted her budget amendments presented in an Excel spreadsheet. Instead of working with her to correct them, Prince's team issued a public statement laying blame on the council.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, and others also suggested that Council President William Godwin, D-1st, who has been serving as interim council president amid Mike Brown's extended absence, should meet one-on-one with the mayor more often despite their differences.

Lay said while he doesn't agree with the council's budget, he takes issue with how the administration went first to the press, especially when the administration may be at fault in part for the errors.

Lay also wondered aloud how the council can rectify this and pass a budget that adheres with state budget laws and deadlines.

"Were we operating on bad information? Because they made a mistake? I don’t know how you correct that, personally. We would have to ask (Department of Local Government and Finance)," Lay said.

The city's Nov. 6 deadline to send a 2021 budget to the state of Indiana has been extended through Tuesday because of Election Day.