Gary budget dispute drags on amid error claims; will mayor veto 2021 budget?

GARY — Several members of the Common Council contend Mayor Jerome Prince's administration gave them faulty starting numbers leading to discrepancies in the final 2021 budget passed last week.
The council, during a 4 p.m. Friday budget meeting, hoped to gain more insight into the mayor's claims earlier that day that the council's $82.4 budget is fraught with self-induced errors.
But no one from the administration, including the finance director/chief of staff, attended to discuss the matter, despite the council receiving word that someone would, the council said.
"(Councilwoman Tai Adkins) went off a document provided to us that seems to be inaccurate. That's very serious and we need to deal with that," Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, said.
The mayor on Friday, in a public statement, claimed the council erroneously increased the budget for local roads and streets and doubled salaries in the parks and recreation budget, two actions not allowed by state law.
He also claimed the council reduced the police and fire budget despite granting them raises, and lowered the general fund's bottom line.
Adkins, D-4th, said any discrepancies in the final 2021 budget lie with the administration for allegedly providing budget documents containing errors that she attempted to flag and correct.
Adkins on Friday said she believes the administration misinterpreted her budget amendments presented in an Excel spreadsheet. Instead of working with her to correct them, Prince's team issued a public statement laying blame on the council.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, and others also suggested that Council President William Godwin, D-1st, who has been serving as interim council president amid Mike Brown's extended absence, should meet one-on-one with the mayor more often despite their differences.
Lay said while he doesn't agree with the council's budget, he takes issue with how the administration went first to the press, especially when the administration may be at fault in part for the errors.
Lay also wondered aloud how the council can rectify this and pass a budget that adheres with state budget laws and deadlines.
"Were we operating on bad information? Because they made a mistake? I don’t know how you correct that, personally. We would have to ask (Department of Local Government and Finance)," Lay said.
The city's Nov. 6 deadline to send a 2021 budget to the state of Indiana has been extended through Tuesday because of Election Day.
Prince has made clear he disagrees with the council's approved budget. If the mayor decides to veto the budget, the council has 30 days to override.
In the meantime, the administration and the council do not yet appear any closer to a resolution to budget process differences.
Prince's chief of staff, Arlene Colvin, said in an email Thursday to the council the administration discovered "significant errors" relating to the budget's starting numbers.
Adkins said the administration provided the Form 1 document to the council on Oct. 20. Since that time, she said she stated at least twice to inform Prince's chief of staff that she noticed discrepancies.
She said she flagged discrepancies and asked that the administration provide an update if needed.
“This was the only version they provided to the council. I hope it was not intentionally done," Adkins said.
The council’s budget was approved 6-2 Monday night. It includes decreases to line items such as overtime, fuel consumption, professional services, printing and advertising.
Colvin told the council Thursday the administration will not be submitting a budget Friday, nor would it be filing anything in the state's Gateway system due to deadline changes and errors discovered.
Brewer and Godwin suggested the council hold additional meetings next week to address these technicalities in the budget process. They said they hope the administration would attend.
Meetings have been set for 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday virtually via Zoom conference.
