GARY — The city is honoring women's history month with an awards brunch Saturday.

The "Phenomenal Women Awards Brunch" will be hosted at the Marquette Park Pavilion. Doors open at 11 a.m., and food will be served at noon.

Gary's first lady, DeAnna Prince, is presenting the event; the Rev. Monita Gardner will be the guest speaker.

Several vendors will be selling goods during the brunch.

Tickets, $50 apiece, can be purchased at the front desk of Gary City Hall, 401 Broadway. Tickets will not be sold a the door.

For more information, call 219-881-1300.

