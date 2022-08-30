Gary church among sites receiving landmark grants

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Gary is among nine sites significant to Indiana’s African American history that have been awarded restoration and rehabilitation assistance through funds established by late Eli Lilly chemist Standiford “Stan” Cox.

Indiana Landmarks announced grants totaling more than $150,000 from the Standiford H. Cox Fund and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund to sites across the state.

Stan Cox, who died in 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first black chemist. Described by Indiana Landmarks as "a preservation champion," Cox established the two funds with Central Indiana Community Foundation to support the restoration, preservation, operation, and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana.

“Partnering with Indiana Landmarks allows us to honor Stan’s legacy by caring for sites that are important to our state’s Black history,” said Brian Payne, president & CEO at CICF.

“These grants, which we make in conjunction with Central Indiana Community Foundation, continue the visionary work of Stan Cox to protect Indiana’s Black heritage,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of preservation services at Indiana Landmarks.

The nine grants are:

• African American Historical Society and Museum, Fort Wayne: $7,500 to install a more energy-efficient heating system in the c.1909 duplex that houses the museum.

• Allen Chapel AME Church, Indianapolis: $17,500 to repoint masonry on the north façade of the 1865 church, restoring sections along the cornice and parapet.

• Friends of Division Street School, Inc., New Albany: $7,500 for structural repairs to the back steps and accessible ramp into the school, built in 1884 for Black students in the city’s east end.

• Indiana Landmarks: $20,000 to aid rehabilitation of houses on Elmer Street constructed in the 1950s in South Bend by the Better Homes of South Bend, an African American building co-operative formed in 1950 by workers from the nearby Studebaker complex.

• Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation, Inc., Gibson County: $40,000 to repair clapboard siding and windows, rebuild the porch and repaint the c.1900 house built for Joseph Lucas, a principal at Lyles Station.

• Roberts Chapel Homecoming and Burial Association, Inc., Atlanta: $9,250 to repair soffits, foundation, and two damaged pews at the 1858 church, and aid conservation of three gravestones in the adjacent cemetery.

• St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, Gary: $14,500 to install a high-efficiency furnace in the 1959 church, designed by Modernist architect Edward Dart and located at 2425 W. 19th Ave.

• Stewart Lawn Cemetery, Vigo County: $14,500 to replace the fence surrounding Stewart Lawn Cemetery and resurface the road traversing the property. The cemetery has a high percentage of African American burial sites; most are descendants of the nearby Lost Creek Settlement.

• Turner Chapel AME Church, Fort Wayne: $20,000 to replace the roof on the 1927 Gothic Revival-style church.

The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation, and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund, which Cox created to honor his parents, provides support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color. Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee serves as a preservation advisor to both funds, recommending projects.

Born in Brazil, Indiana, Cox was an Indiana University graduate who worked for 32 years for Eli Lilly and Co., beginning as a chemist and holding a variety of positions during his career. A member of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s most prestigious academic society, he also earned a master’s degree from Butler University. An advocate for academic biochemical research, he endowed the Standiford H. Cox Professorship in Biochemistry at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Applications for the next round of grants will be due April 1, 2023. Anyone who would like to suggest a property that might qualify for grants from the funds should contact Indiana Landmarks at coxfunds@indianalandmarks.org.