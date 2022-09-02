Gary closes Lake Street beach after finding an unknown dark substance in the water

GARY — Gary has temporarily closed Lake Street beach after an unknown substance was found in the water Thursday, city spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

Beachgoers noticed the "dark, fine particle substance" and notified city officials, Gonzalez explained. The Gary Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management both responded and swimmers were asked to leave the water.

"If we don't know what the substance is, we certainly don't want people splashing around," Gonzalez said.

City environmental experts and state regulatory officials are monitoring the situation and running tests. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis, Mayor Jerome Prince said in a news release announcing the closure Friday. The city is also monitoring Marquette Beach. Gonzalez said that as of Friday morning, none of the substance had been found at Marquette and the beach remained open.

The city will post updates on the status of the beach on the Re-Imagine Gary Facebook page.

"We enjoy our amazing beaches in Gary, and we are happy to welcome every Gary resident and visitor to enjoy them. However, public safety is our top priority, and we extend that commitment to our beaches and parks," Prince said.