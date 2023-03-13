GARY — Airbnb operators in Gary will now have to obtain a business license, a permit and possibly a special use variance.
The Gary Common Council passed an ordinance establishing the regulations on short-term rentals during a March 7 meeting. The legislation was approved with seven votes in favor and one abstention from Councilman Ron Brewer, D-At-Large.
The council began discussing the issue of short-term rentals last spring. According to the website Vacation Rentals by Owner, or VRBO, there are currently at least 60 bookable rentals in Gary, mostly in the Miller Beach area. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, has said vacation rentals have become one of the most controversial issues he's dealt with during his time on the council.
Residents who support the city's increasing number of Airbnb's argue short-term rentals help promote economic development and tourism. However, many neighbors say that the Miller Beach area has far too many and that the frequent guests are loud and take up valuable parking spaces.
The ordinance defines short-term rentals as properties that are rented for less than 30 days. "Owner-occupied" rentals are classified as properties that serve as the owner's primary residence. Those operating a short-term rental that is owner-occupied will now have to obtain a Gary business license and a permit. The owner will have to pay a one-time fee of $150 and then renew the permit annually.
People renting out properties that are not their primary residence will have to obtain a business license, a permit and a special use variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Operators will have until June 30 to obtain a permit. Those seeking a special use variance will have until Dec. 31 to get approval from the BZA.
Godwin said the legislation attempts to strike a balance.
“I’ve gotten angry messages from both sides and I’m trying to bring everybody to the middle," Godwin said.
The city will be able to set a maximum number of guests for each property. Exceeding the set number could constitute an ordinance violation. If a property owner commits three ordinance violations in one year, their short-term rental permit could be revoked. The permit can be revoked for a maximum of one year, after which the property owner can apply for a new one.