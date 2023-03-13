Residents who support the city's increasing number of Airbnb's argue short-term rentals help promote economic development and tourism. However, many neighbors say that the Miller Beach area has far too many and that the frequent guests are loud and take up valuable parking spaces.

The ordinance defines short-term rentals as properties that are rented for less than 30 days. "Owner-occupied" rentals are classified as properties that serve as the owner's primary residence. Those operating a short-term rental that is owner-occupied will now have to obtain a Gary business license and a permit. The owner will have to pay a one-time fee of $150 and then renew the permit annually.

People renting out properties that are not their primary residence will have to obtain a business license, a permit and a special use variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Operators will have until June 30 to obtain a permit. Those seeking a special use variance will have until Dec. 31 to get approval from the BZA.

Godwin said the legislation attempts to strike a balance.