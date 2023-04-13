GARY — The city has established a new down payment assistance program that will prioritize first responders, city employees, veterans, teachers and healthcare professionals.

Under the program, first responders, which include Gary police, fire and emergency medical services personnel, would be able to receive up to $30,000 in down payment assistance. Almost all other Gary residents would be able to receive $18,000 in assistance, however priority would be given to city employees, teachers, veterans and healthcare professionals.

The programs' only caveat would be that residents living in two of the city's census tracts, the tract containing the Miller neighborhood and the tract between Grant Street and Broadway Avenue near the historic Morningside neighborhood, would only qualify for assistance if they make less than 65% of the Area Median Income. AMI is the midpoint of an area's income distribution, meaning half of families in a community earn more than the median and half earn less. During a March 28 Ways and Means Committee meeting, Gary's Director of the Community Development Department Arlene Colvin explained 65% of the city's AMI would be $38,391 for a single-person household and $54,844 for a four-person household.

Residents who receive down payment assistance must live in the home for at least five years and the property must be their primary residence.

During an April 4 meeting, the Gary Common Council unanimously approved using $2,050,000 of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding for the program.

Gary Common Council President William Godwin, D-1, said the city's administration needs to make sure realtors, developers and mortgage loan lenders are aware of the program.

Colvin noted that the city has a number of other housing assistance initiatives including the Hoosier Homes Down Payment Assistance Program which provides down-payment assistance grants to repeat and first-time home buyers. Applicants must have an income that does not exceed 140% of Lake County's median income, or $105,700; a minimum credit score of 620; and an income-to-debt ratio of 50% or higher. The city is also working with the South Suburban Housing Center on a down payment assistance program that would serve residents that make 80-120% AMI. Colvin said the program should go into effect in May or June of this year.

