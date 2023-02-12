GARY — The Gary Common Council will head into federal court Tuesday with new legislative maps at the ready.

The city's redistricting debacle began when the Common Council failed to redraw the city's legislative districts by the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline. Without updated maps, the city that lost 11,969 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses has been left with markedly unequal districts.

Longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed a federal lawsuit Jan. 25 against the Gary Common Council. By failing to redistrict, the Common Council is “depriving Mrs. Bolling of the right to vote in a council district which complies with Indiana law," the lawsuit states.

A preliminary injunction hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. The council approved a new redistricting proposal during an emergency meeting Friday.

Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each census; total district deviation should be less than 10%. According to the lawsuit, Gary’s total district deviation is about 24%. A proposed redistricting map with a total deviation of about 10.7% was presented Tuesday during a council meeting, but multiple council members said they did not feel comfortable approving the map on such short notice.

After the meeting, a portion of the Redistricting Committee met and amended the proposed maps, reducing the total deviation to 7.34%.

"Part of being in this business is criticism, but we recognize that we have to get it done and we need to do it in a way that is equitable to our neighborhoods, that is compliant with the law, that is minimally disruptive to our neighborhood boundaries and communities, that also does not affect any person who is running for office," council President William Godwin, D-1, said. "This map meets those requirements.”

The amended redistricting plan was first presented during a Redistricting Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday; the emergency council meeting convened immediately afterward. The plan was approved by the council, 6-3; voting against it were Ronald Brewer, D-at large; Darren Washington, D-at large; and David Fossett, D-2.

“I do agree with the map. What I do not agree with is us moving forward with us missing the December 31st deadline," Brewer said, explaining fears that the council might be violating state law.

When Mayor Jerome Prince learned that the council had missed the redistricting deadline, he reached out to Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Indiana House Elections Committee, and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Wayne Township, ranking minority member of the Indiana Senate Elections Committee to seek a legislative solution. An amendment that would extend Gary’s redistricting deadline was subsequently added to HB 1116. Under a new section of Amendment No. 8, municipalities that did not redistrict by Jan. 1, 2023, would have until May 15, 2023, to complete the process.

Washington said he'd rather the city resolve the redistricting issue through HB 1116 because it allows "more public input."

HB 1116 passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 9. However, during a Feb. 1 initial hearing for the lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon expressed concerns about how long it would take for the bill to become law, considering that the primary election is May 2.

Also Friday, the council approved giving Godwin the ability to sign a settlement agreement if the judge approves the new redistricting plan. The vote was again 6-3, with Brewer, Washington and Fossett voting "no."

“With the adoption of the map, now we can go into court on the 14th and the president would have the authority of this body to sign the settlement agreement ... which would prevent us from engaging in lengthy, protracted litigation," council attorney Rinzer Williams III said.

