GARY — About $3 million in federal funding will be going toward supporting nonprofits and small businesses in Gary.

The Common Council unanimously approved legislation March 21 appropriating a portion of the $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received. The first ordinance appropriated $500,000 for nonprofit organizations; the second ordinance appropriated $2.5 million for small businesses.

The money is designed to help small businesses and nonprofits that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A grant application form will be available at gary.gov in the coming weeks. Arlene Colvin, director of the city's Community Development Department, said applications will be reviewed by a five- to seven-member committee. The committee is still being established, but one member will be selected by Mayor Jerome Prince and one will be selected by the Common Council.

Also on the committee: Cynthia Roberts, dean of Indiana University Northwest's School of Business and Economics; Mileak Harper, the Gary city controller; and Karl Cender, president and CEO of Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors. Cender is working as the city's ARPA manager.

Colvin said it has been recommended that a business owner be on the application review committee as well.

The Common Council earmarked $2.5 million in December 2022 for a small-business support program.

"I'm glad we were able to get this done, I know we've been getting a lot of calls and concerns about it," council President William Godwin, D-1, said after the legislation was approved. "I look forward to us working collaboratively to ensure that businesses within our city are able to flourish and benefit from these dollars."

