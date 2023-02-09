GARY — With a federal lawsuit looming and the spring primary just a few months away, the Gary Common Council has called an emergency meeting to discuss the city's redistricting debacle.

The issue began when the Common Council failed to redraw the city's legislative districts before the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline. Without updated maps, Gary, a city that lost 11,969 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, has been left with markedly unequal districts.

On Jan. 25, longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed a federal lawsuit against the Gary Common Council. By failing to redistrict, the Common Council is “depriving Mrs. Bolling of the right to vote in a council district which complies with Indiana law," the lawsuit states.

Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each census; total district deviation should be less than 10%. According to the lawsuit, Gary’s total district deviation is about 24%.

During a Feb. 1 initial hearing for the case, U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon called the situation "a mess," saying that Common Council candidates might not even know which districts they are eligible to run in.

A potential redistricting map was included with the lawsuit. Map A would bring the city to a total deviation of 10.2% and would not displace any current Common Council candidates or incumbents. Council attorney Rinzer Williams III and council President William Godwin, D-1, reviewed the proposed map after the hearing, but no agreements were reached.

Another proposed redistricting map was introduced at a council meeting Tuesday as ordinance C.P.O 2023-03. However, multiple council members said they did not feel comfortable approving the map on such short notice.

With a preliminary injunction hearing for the lawsuit scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14, the council voted to convene an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the map. The council will meet in executive session at 5 p.m., with a Redistricting Committee hearing at 5:30 and an emergency council meeting at 6.

Godwin said the proposed map is a "slight variation" from the one included in the lawsuit and would not displace any incumbents or candidates.

The map included in ordinance C.P.O 2023-03 has a total deviation of about 10.7%.

"At the end of the day, we either present a map for the judge to consider or we don’t, and then the only maps would be the maps that were presented by the opposing party," Williams said Tuesday. “If we don’t present a map, the judge will draw a map and some members here could possibly be drawn out of their districts."

Tensions were high during the Common Council meeting. Washington and Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at large, said an executive session should have been called after the Feb. 1 hearing.

“I really hate that we’ve been put in a situation of this nature," Brewer said. "I'm very displeased and unhappy with the leadership of this council."

At the beginning of December, Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4, chaired a Redistricting Committee meeting. She presented a redistricting plan that would have had a total deviation of 19%, but the proposed map never was given to the Common Council for approval.

Washington and Brewer said the Redistricting Committee is responsible for the missed deadline. Adkins argued that no other council members "brought anything to the table," and Godwin noted that all nine council members were aware of the Dec. 31 deadline.

Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at large, asked her colleagues to stop "pointing fingers at each other" and focus on the broader issue at hand: More than "11,000 people left our community over the last 10 years."

“The ball was dropped," Williams said. "I’m just trying to protect us going forward. I’m trying to reach a resolution that I think will be amenable and acceptable by the court."

PHOTOS: Decay Devils spruce up downtown Gary landmarks Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary Grant will restore historic train, revive fountains and bring Taste of Region and other festivals to downtown Gary