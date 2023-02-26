GARY — As Airbnb-style rentals become more popular in lakeshore communities, the Gary Common Council is looking to establish some regulations.

The council began discussing the issue of short-term rentals last spring. According to the website Vacation Rentals by Owner, or Vrbo, there are currently at least 60 bookable rentals in Gary, mostly in the Miller Beach area. Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said vacation rentals have become one of the most controversial issues he's dealt with during his time on the council.

"I have people who are equally passionate on both sides," Godwin said during a Feb. 13 Ways and Means Committee meeting.

Residents who support the city's increasing number of Airbnb's argue short-term rentals help promote economic development. However, many neighbors say that the Miller Beach area has far too many and that the frequent guests are loud and take up valuable parking spaces.

"I live next door to an Airbnb. I certainly understand the frustration many people have with different people coming in and out every week," Godwin said.

Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-At Large, added that as a parent, she has concerns about strangers constantly cycling in and out of residential areas.

However, vacation rentals are important for tourism.

"Unfortunately, our city has no legitimate hotels, period. We have amazing venues, we have an amazing lakefront and there's no decent place for anyone to stay," Godwin explained during a Feb. 21 council meeting.

Indiana state law greatly limits local municipalities' ability to regulate short-term rentals; however, the Town of Michiana Shores was able to pass an ordinance that ensures property owners meet certain requirements. The Gary Common Council is considering a similar ordinance.

Godwin said the proposed legislation attempts to strike a balance.

"We don't want to kill economic development, but we also don't want to kill community," Godwin explained.

The ordinance defines short-term rentals as properties that are rented for less than 30 days. "Owner-occupied" rentals are classified as properties that serve as the owner's primary residence. Those operating a short-term rental that is owner-occupied would have to obtain a Gary business license and a permit. The owner would have to pay a one-time fee of $150 and then renew the permit annually.

People renting out properties that are not their primary residence would have to obtain a business license, a permit and a special use variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals. However, Godwin noted, the BZA will be required to evaluate short-term rentals using the same standards used when evaluating special use requests for regular rentals.

During the Feb. 13 meeting, multiple residents said Airbnb owners will often squeeze a large number of guests into a small, residential property.

Godwin said the ordinance would allow the city to set a maximum number of guests for each property. Exceeding the set number could constitute an ordinance violation. If a property owner commits three ordinance violations in one year, the city can revoke their short-term rental permit. The permit can be revoked for a maximum of one year, after which the property owner can apply for a new one.

If the ordinance is ultimately passed, Godwin said, all current short-term rental operators will be given ample time to come into compliance. The council will review the legislation during its March 7 meeting.

"I understand many folks would like us to ban Airbnbs — that's not allowed," Godwin said during the Feb. 21 council meeting.

