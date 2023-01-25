Gary Common Council faces lawsuit after missing redistricting deadline

GARY — The Gary Common Council is facing a federal lawsuit for failing to redraw the city’s legislative districts by the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline.

Longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed the suit, which also names the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration and its director, Michelle Fajman, as defendants. By failing to redistrict, the suit says, the Common Council is “depriving Mrs. Bolling of the right to vote in a council district which complies with Indiana law.”

Federal, state and municipal election boundaries must be examined after each census; if districts are found to be markedly unequal in population, maps must be redrawn by the municipality’s legislative body.

Total district deviation should be less than 10% and ideally closer to 5%. According to the lawsuit, Gary’s total district deviation is about 24%.

Between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the city lost 11,969 residents. The population change left the city’s 5th District notably smaller than the rest. According to the lawsuit, the 5th District has a population of 9,651 residents while District 1’s is 12,414, District 2’s is 12,154, District 3’s is 12,016, District 4’s is 11,607 and District 6’s is 11,251.

With a 2020 census count of 69,093, each of Gary’s six districts should have a population close to 11,515 residents.

“In elections for the Council, Mrs. Bolling and other voters in overpopulated Districts 1, 2, and 3 have less voting strength than voters in Districts 5 and 6, which are underpopulated,” the lawsuit says.

During a Redistricting Committee meeting on Dec. 5, committee chair and Common Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4th, presented a plan that would have brought District 5 up to 10,715 residents. The proposal moved moved precinct G4-28, which contained 70 residents, from the 4th District to the 5th; and precinct G6-07, which contained 994 residents, from the 6th District to the 5th.

However, the plan never went to the Common Council.

In an email to the Times, council President William Godwin wrote: “Given pending litigation, I have been advised by counsel to not comment any further on this matter.”

When Mayor Jerome Prince learned that the council had missed the redistricting deadline, he reached out to Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Indiana House Elections Committee, and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Wayne Township, ranking minority member of the Indiana Senate Elections Committee to seek a legislative solution.

An amendment that would extend Gary’s redistricting deadline was subsequently added to HB 1116. Under a new section of Amendment No. 8, municipalities that did not redistrict by Jan. 1, 2023, would have until May 15, 2023, to complete the process.

The amendment also says that if a voter in a municipality that missed the deadline petitions, the secretary of state or a designee must hold a public hearing to discuss the redistricting process. After the public hearing, the secretary of state can either adopt a redistricting plan for the municipality or certify that the existing districts continue to satisfy all requirements.

The added section would expire Jan. 1, 2024.

During an Elections and Apportionment House Committee meeting Wednesday, the amended HB 1116 passed 6-4. The bill goes to the full chamber for further review.

Also Wednesday, the group Common Cause Indiana sent out a news release announcing the lawsuit. Bolling-Williams — an attorney, president of the NAACP’s Indiana State Conference and a member of the NAACP national board of directors — is asking the court to enjoin the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration from conducting any elections using Gary’s current legislative map.

“As a proud Gary citizen for over 50 years, it’s disheartening to see the city council neglect their duty by disregarding the law and failing to create fair, equitable, and representative maps,” she said in the news release. “It’s a sign to the people that their voices won’t be fairly taken into account in future elections. We deserve better.”

Bolling-Williams is represented by attorneys William Groth of Vlink Law Firm and Tracy Coleman of Coleman Law Group. Common Cause has worked to make the redistricting process more transparent and engaging, recently

“From school boards to council members and beyond, local redistricting carries weight,” Common Cause Director Julia Vaughn said in the news release. “The council’s decision not to approve a redistricting plan will have immense implications on Gary, with local maps that are not representative of the communities they serve.

“We must hold our leaders accountable and demand they create maps that prioritize people over politics.”

