GARY — After six years of state control, Gary residents are ready to have more of a say in their school district.

Over a dozen residents submitted applications to the Gary Common Council in the hopes of being selected for the city's newly-created schoolboard. The five-member, appointed school board was established when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327 into law May 5. The legislation authorizes the mayor of Gary to appoint one school board member, the Gary Common Council to select another and gives three picks to the Indiana secretary of education, who must appoint at least one Gary resident, one resident of Gary or Lake County, and a final member from anywhere. The school board will eventually replace the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, or DUAB, as the school district's governing body.

MGT Consulting and DUAB have run the Gary Community School Corp. since 2017. The former elected school board was dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit to the IRS tax payments withheld from employee paychecks and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

School board candidate and president and CEO of the Urban League of NWI said the school district is in the midst of a "critical transition period to bring local control back to the city of Gary."

The Gary Common Council began accepting school board applications in May. To be considered, candidates had to be Gary residents, had to submit a resume and a letter of intent, and had to attend the June 12 Boards and Commissions Committee meeting. The council received 15 applications, however five candidates did not attend the meeting.

Councilmembers asked applicants about their vision for the future of the school district, what qualities they would like to see in a new superintendent and about any applicable skills they might have.

Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at-large, said she was at the Indiana State Legislature when Senate Enrolled Act 327 was being discussed. During the hearing, Latham said people questioned whether Gary had enough qualified candidates for an elected school board.

"I am so happy and proud that today we showed we have an outstanding number of qualified, committed, well-intentioned residents in the city who are more than qualified to serve on our school board," Latham said, thanking all the applicants.

Council President William Godwin, D-1, echoed Latham's sentiment, adding that assuming "a place like Gary doesn't have the talent is absolutely false."

No official action was taken during the Monday meeting; Godwin said the council hopes to make a decision during its June 20 meeting. He also encouraged all applicants that are not selected to "stay involved" in city government and in the school system.

The school board is slated to be created July 1 and will be initially tasked with advising the district’s emergency manager. It will take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a later date when DUAB certifies Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus, has paid off all but $66 million in debt, and has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

In May it was announced that Paige McNulty, the Gary School Corp.'s current emergency manager, will step down June 30. Mike Raisor, MGT Consulting's senior vice president of education solutions, will become the district's next manager.

In a statement to the Times, Indiana Department of Education spokesperson Christina Molinari said the IDOE has begun interviewing applicants and will likely make a final selection "in the coming weeks." The IDOE is still accepting applications; interested candidates can email bmurphy@doe.in.gov.

Both state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary, attended the Monday committee meeting. Godwin thanked the lawmakers for the role they played in crafting the legislation that created the appointed school board.

School board applicants included Vanessa Allen McCloud, Glenn Johnson, Dwight Porter, Greg Easton, Myles Tolliver, Kathy Grimler, Mary Ann Canty Reedus, LaTasha Hall, Jacquese White and Jonathan Boose. Louis M. T. Tatum, Robert Buggs Sr., Richard Hayes, Bryan Cossey and Terry McQuay also applied for the school board, but did not attend the Monday meeting.

Tolliver said he would like "to see the school system thrive and go back to what is used to be."

Also during the Monday committee meeting, councilmembers interviewed candidates for the Gary Public Transportation Corp., or GPTC, Board and the Redevelopment Commission.

The seven-member GPTC Board includes three members appointed by the mayor and four appointed by the Common Council. Current board member Joi Whiteside applied as did Mary Ann Canty. Richard Hayes and Bryan Cossey applied for the board, but were not present during the meeting.

The Gary Redevelopment Commission, or RDC, consists of five members; three are appointed by the mayor and two are appointed by the Common Council. Applicants included; Adam Hall, Markael Watkins, Travis Williams, Tashaun Brown, LaJuan Clemons Sr., Jacquese White, Roosevelt Dixon and current RDC member Jeremiah King. Richard Hayes and Bryan Cossey also applied, but were not present during the Monday meeting.

Gallery: New furniture for kids at Glen Park Academy Gary Community School Corp. students returned to their classrooms after winter break to a surprise Tuesday: brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture.jpg A classroom at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary, decked out Tuesday with brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 2.jpg Staff rolls brand-new furniture into Glen Park Academy for Excellence on Tuesday. Buildings throughout the Gary school district received new f… Glen Park Academy New Furniture 3.jpg Gary Community School Corp. officials said that Tuesday was the first time in decades that many schools in the district received new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 4.jpg Students sit in a classroom Tuesday at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary. Students returned from the holiday break to brand-new furniture. Glen Park Academy New Furniture 5.jpg New tables on Tuesday at Glen Park Academy for Excellence in Gary. Gallery HTML code