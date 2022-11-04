Gary Common Council unanimously approves 2023 budget

GARY — The Gary Common Council unanimously passed the 2023 budget during a Tuesday night meeting.

At the start of October, City Controller Mileak Harper introduced a draft budget with a general fund of $61,258,451. However, the city was able to reduce the general fund to a total of $59,565,302.

The budget includes a 4% raise for all city staff.

Initially, some council members had concerns about the Mayor’s Office professional services budget being increased to $220,000. Last year the mayor’s professional services budget was just $60,000. Mayor Jerome Prince said his department had to take money from both the Law and Finance Departments to cover professional services-related costs. During an Oct. 27 Ways and Means Committee meeting, Council President William Godwin, D-1st, asked why the professional services budgets weren’t being decreased in both the Law and Finance Departments, since the Mayor’s Department would no longer be drawing from them.

“What additional professional services are we projecting?” Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, Planning and Development Committee chair, asked during the meeting.

City attorney Angela Lockett said that over the next year the law department anticipates having to hire multiple lawyers for things the department cannot handle in-house. Harper said the Finance Department plans on conducting professional development training to help staff with budget-related issues. Godwin said he supported both expenditures.

The mayor’s professional services budget was ultimately reduced to $100,000.

Cuts were also made in the Animal Control Department’s supplies and other materials, professional services and repair to equipment budgets. The Fire Commission’s professional services and current charges budgets were reduced. The Mayor’s Office capital outliers budget was reduced as was the Police Commission’s printing budget.

The council’s professional services and current charges budgets were increased. During the Oct. 27 meeting, Adkins said the additional funds will help council members lead community projects throughout their districts.