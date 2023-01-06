Gary Common Council welcomes 2 new members

GARY — David Fossett says he is a Gary Common Council "freshman," but he isn't the only new face in city hall.

Democratic Precinct Committee members caucused in two Gary Common Council members last week; Fossett succeeded Cozey Weatherspoon as the 2nd District representative, and Lori Latham succeeded Clorius Lay as an at-large council member.

Weatherspoon was elected Calumet Township assessor, and Lay has joined the Lake County Council as a 2nd District representative.

Latham previously was a candidate for an at-large council seat during an August caucus to replace former Democratic Councilman Mike Brown. Darren Washington was ultimately selected to replace Brown, but Latham lost by only three votes.

Latham works for an engineering firm and chairs the Environmental and Climate Justice Committee for the Gary branch of the NAACP. She founded the Central District Organizing Project, was superintendent of the Gary Parks Department, directed the Gary Youth Services Bureau and was a grant administrator with Indiana Tobacco Prevention and Cessation.

During her first council meeting Tuesday night, Latham said her top priorities are local hiring, improving public health, attracting development projects that are sustainable, and promoting environmental justice. Latham hopes to serve as a "bridge" between the council and community members who have not been engaged in city government.

Fossett is a retired U.S. Steel employee and a former insurance inspector; he has been the city's 2nd District precinct captain for about eight years. Fossett said he knows he can "make a difference in the district" and plans to focus on cleaning up blight and improving public safety.

Also during the meeting, William Godwin, D-1, was unanimously elected council president and Tai Adkins, D-4, was elected vice president with eight "yes" votes; Washington abstained.

Adkins and Godwin were first elected to their respective positions in 2021.

"It has been a pleasure to serve alongside the council members and to represent the 4th District," Adkins said after she was sworn in. "I take this job seriously and I put my all into it, and so for those of you who did support me and voted 'yes' tonight, I look forward to working with you in the upcoming months."

Adkins said the skill sets that Latham and Fossett possess will help make the council more "effective."

“We look forward to a very good year, we know we have a lot to do," Godwin said. "A lot is left on the agenda from a very, very busy 2022.”

