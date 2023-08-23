GARY — The lame duck president of the Gary Common Council has announced his resignation.

First term Councilman William Godwin, D-1, said he will resign effective Sunday because he has accepted a position that will not allow him to hold public office.

“While I’m not yet permitted to disclose the specific details of my plans, I can share that I have accepted a professional opportunity that will broaden my work in public service,” Godwin wrote in a statement. “As soon as I’m authorized to share details about this new opportunity, I most certainly will do so.”

Godwin was elected to the council in 2019 and became council president in 2021. He ran as an at-large candidate during the spring primary, but was defeated in a crowded race that included seven Democrats.

In his statement, Godwin said Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4, “is ready, willing, and able to fulfill her duty as Vice-President” for the rest of the year.

“Serving as a member of the Gary Common Council over the past three years and eight months has been the highest honor of my life,” Godwin said. “I have truly enjoyed serving with each of you, my colleagues, even when we disagreed, in our shared effort to provide strong legislative leadership, solid representation, a voice, for the people of Gary, Indiana.”

Godwin said he is proud of the achievements he and the council were able to make over the past few years. During Godwin’s tenure, the council established a weekly radio show, passed an ordinance regulating short-term home rentals, pushed for police and fire pay raises and made it through a particularly contentious redistricting process. Over the past two years, the council also worked to allocate much of the $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city was awarded. Funding has gone towards creating a mobile mental health crisis response unit, a new YMCA and wellness center, citywide broadband improvements a small business grant program and more.

Councilwoman Lori Latham, currently an at-large incumbent, won the 1st District seat during the May primary and is running unopposed in the November general election. Godwin’s replacement, who will serve until the end of December, will be chosen through a caucus held by the Lake County Democratic Party.

A graduate of Georgetown University, the London School of Economics and the University of Chicago Law School, Godwin is the founder and CEO of the Gary-based Godwin Realty Company.

“I’m excited about the future of Gary, and I stand ready to help in any way I can as a private citizen,” Godwin said.

