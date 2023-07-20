"We are working to build trust within the community so residents feel comfortable working with us," Peller explained.

An important element of trust building will be ensuring all of the team's research is understandable and accessible, Masters said. Once the team has some results, Brown said they plan on holding community workshops and focus groups.

The team has also placed about a dozen air monitors throughout Gary, Whiting, Dune Acres, Valparaiso, Chesterton and Schererville. All of the monitor's data is publicly available on the PurpleAir website at map.purpleair.com. Iceman said they have about 10 more monitors, but they want to work with residents to see where they should be installed.

"There can be a disconnect between scientists and the public," Masters said. "I hope this project can kind of bridge that gap... I want residents to be able to take the results and go down to city hall and say 'you know according to the research...'"

“We’re trying to use science to give the community a voice," Brown added.

More information is available at the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership Facebook page.