GARY — Takeidra Masters studied Martin Luther King Drive before walking to a shady spot along the curb.
Avoiding the fluffy cottonwood seeds gathering at the edge of the road, she filled a small glass vial with soil — her first sample of the morning.
Masters, a rising senior at Valparaiso University, and her fellow researchers had a busy day ahead of them, they planned to collect over 90 samples from locations throughout Gary. Armed with long metal 'scoopula' tools and bright yellow traffic vests, the team is working to map the city's pollution hot spots as part of a larger research project focused on public health.
"The goal is to really understand what pollutants are present and how that might be translating to people's health," explained Valparaiso University Chemistry Professor Julie Peller. "Until you study the problem effectively, accurately, comprehensively, it’s hard to know how to tackle it."
People are also reading…
While instances of industrial pollution have been well-documented throughout the Region, Peller says what's missing is a study that looks at a wide-range of contaminants and how they are correlated with various health conditions. With help from a National Institutes of Health grant, Peller and her colleagues hope to complete a study that does just that.
Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership
Over 1,000 residents were evacuated from East Chicago's West Calumet public housing complex in 2016 after high levels of lead and arsenic were found in the soil. In the months following, local officials and experts began meeting on a regular basis, which is how Peller came to meet Ellen Wells, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health sciences at Purdue.
Drawing on Peller's chemistry knowledge and Wells' public health background, the two joined forces with a few other researchers and formed the 'Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership.' The crew consists of professors from Purdue University, Valparaiso University, the University of Notre Dame, Purdue University Northwest and Hope College out of Michigan. Over the past few years the Environmental Partnership has sampled soil and water throughout Northern Lake County, they've even hosted testing open houses where residents were invited to bring in tap water.
In September, the team was awarded a five-year grant. Administered through the National Institutes of Health, Wells said the recommended award total is for $2.7 million; funding will go towards testing materials, the creation of at-home sampling kits and wages for a few 'Community Health Workers.'
So far the group has collected road dust and water samples in Gary, however they plan on getting samples from East Chicago, Hammond and Whiting as well.
Students are helping the professors collect and analyze the samples. The July sampling session including students from Valparaiso University, Notre Dame and even two high schoolers.
Kenneth Brown, a chemistry professor at Hope College, said preliminary lab results showed lead, iron, manganese and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs.
Every sample is logged in an online database that includes the exact address where it was collected.
“When we do get a positive result, we always look at 'where are we in proximity to industry?'" Brown explained that mapping the location of contaminants can show how pollutants travel.
Industrial pollution has long been an issue in Northwest Indiana. A recent report ranked the Region's industrial core as the fourth-worse place to live in the U.S. for air pollution, and according to the EPA's 2021 Toxic Release Inventory, Indiana leads the nation in the amount of toxic pollutants released per square mile. The inventory reported that U.S. Steel Gary Works was the state's top polluter.
This contamination can harm human health; according to the EPA's "Environmental Justice Screen" tool, much of Gary ranks in the highest percentiles in the country for cancer risk, asthma prevalence and low life expectancy.
"Producing steel is a part of our community, it’s a a part of our heritage in this area... but it needs to be done in the right way," said Chris Iceman, associate professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University.
The human impact
"We're sampling streets that people walk by every day," Masters said as she tightened the lid on her dust-filled vial. "We're not sampling streets that have been vacant for years."
While spreadsheets filled with data points and contaminant levels may be helpful for researchers, Masters said the most important part of the project is the human impact.
A biology and chemistry double major, Masters hopes to become an emergency medicine doctor. She wanted to join the Environmental Partnership's project because she's interested in looking at the the environmental factors that cause negative health outcomes.
“I’ve never wanted to be the kind of doctor that just diagnoses the patients," Masters explained. "You can't wait until patients are funneled into the emergency room, you have to go out into the community and get at the root cause."
Getting at the root cause is exactly what the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership hopes to do. Next summer, the team want to start working directly with residents, learning more about their health conditions and testing them for contaminants.
They have a hired a Community Health Worker to meet with residents and explain the project. The team is also developing kits that will help residents collect dust and water samples in their homes.
In 2021, the Environmental Partnership formed a community advisory board. Consisting of seven members, the group meets quarterly and helps guide the professor's research.
"We are working to build trust within the community so residents feel comfortable working with us," Peller explained.
An important element of trust building will be ensuring all of the team's research is understandable and accessible, Masters said. Once the team has some results, Brown said they plan on holding community workshops and focus groups.
The team has also placed about a dozen air monitors throughout Gary, Whiting, Dune Acres, Valparaiso, Chesterton and Schererville. All of the monitor's data is publicly available on the PurpleAir website at map.purpleair.com. Iceman said they have about 10 more monitors, but they want to work with residents to see where they should be installed.
"There can be a disconnect between scientists and the public," Masters said. "I hope this project can kind of bridge that gap... I want residents to be able to take the results and go down to city hall and say 'you know according to the research...'"
“We’re trying to use science to give the community a voice," Brown added.
More information is available at the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership Facebook page.