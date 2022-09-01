Gary could become 'Broadband Ready Community'

GARY — Gary wants to bring fast internet to every home in the city with the help of a 'Broadband Ready' certification.

Gary Chief Innovation Officer Lloyd Keith said the city has had a digital equity problem for years. Keith has spoken on the problem during multiple city meetings, often displaying a map of internet speeds, measured by megabit per second, or Mbps. The map shows that almost all of Gary is colored pink, meaning speeds are 1 Mbps to 150 Mbps. The city is starkly contrasted by surrounding communities, which are almost entirely green, meaning speeds are 1 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps.

The speed ranges allow for areas in the green that are slower and areas in the pink that are faster, but Keith said the majority of the city is actually under 25 Mbps. Gary is in the midst of a five-part project that Keith said could be "an opportunity to rewire the city."

However, the comprehensive project will require plenty of funding. Over the winter, the Gary Common Council approved the allocation of $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the initiative. Now the council will consider an ordinance that would help the city become a certified Broadband Ready Community.

The ordinance is part of the city's application to the Indiana Broadband Office. If approved by the state, Gary would join 68 other Broadband Ready Communities in Indiana including Merrillville, Porter County and LaPorte County. The Broadband Ready certification means the municipality is ready for broadband infrastructure investment.

The Gary Ways and Means Committee discussed the ordinance during a Monday night meeting. Keith said the certification could help the city get more state funding.

The gap in internet speed can largely be attributed to a lack of investment from internet providers. The majority of Gary homes are wired with cable instead of fiber, and most of the city does not have the correct infrastructure required for fiber, Keith said.

After issuing a Request for Qualifications in July, the city received applications from 10 internet providers interested in servicing Gary. According to the request, the city is seeking partners that can provide affordable wireless access of 100 Mbps or higher to every residential or business location in Gary by the end of 2026. Ideally, citywide internet speeds would be 100 Mbps to 1 gigabit per second or Gbps. The city has not selected a vendor yet.

During the Monday night meeting, Keith said the selected provider would have to comply with the Affordability Connectivity Program, which offers a discount of up to $30 per month for internet service in eligible households.

The five-part initiative will include providing free Wi-Fi in six city parks: Glen Ryan, Brunswick, Tolleston, Reed, Glen Park Optimist Club Ball Park and Roosevelt.

Gary moves forward with digital equity initiative During a Tuesday night meeting, the City Council unanimously passed an ordinance establishing the requirements to become a certified Broadband Ready Community.

Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he still has "some concerns about the park idea because we know our pavilions are not open." Godwin said the majority of the cities' over 50 parks are "underutilized."

Keith said providing Wi-Fi in city parks "is not the solution" but will serve as a test case for the selected vendor before they take on the much larger task of bringing fast wireless to the entire city.

The broadband-ready ordinance will go before the Common Council on third and final reading Sept. 6.