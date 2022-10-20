Gary council allocates $1.5M in ARPA funds to mobile mental health unit

GARY — The crowded room erupted into cheers as the Gary Common Council approved funding for the mobile mental health initiative.
The Interfaith Action Network has been working to create a mobile mental health crisis response team for about two years now. On Wednesday, about 20 group members gathered in the Gary Common Council Chambers to watch as it unanimously approved an ordinance earmarking $1.5 million of the city's $80.3 million American Rescue Plan Act funds for the initiative.
Emmett Mosley, of the Interfaith Action Network, said the mobile mental health unit will help the city rethink policing.
“We can be pioneers here in Northwest Indiana," Mosley said.
The idea for a mobile mental health unit came out of the list of recommendations created by the Gary Police Reform Commission in 2021. Mayor Jerome Prince signed an executive order creating the commission in June 2020, shortly after the world watched Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd.
The current vision for the mobile mental health team is a is a clinician-led model, where family members, teachers and anyone else who sees someone in crisis can call a special number and be referred to the mental health team. The unit would consist of professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and social work. Team members would respond to the crisis using their own vehicles.
In July, the United States' first three-digit mental health hotline was launched. Instead of using 911, callers can now dial 988 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor. The state has agreed to integrate the mobile mental health team with the Lake County 988 number. One of the 988 call centers will be located in Gary, and dispatchers will refer callers to the mobile mental health team.
The current proposal lays out a partnership with Edgewater Health in Gary. Becky Hanscom, of the Interfaith Action Network, has said the team would also partner with local rehabilitation centers and shelters.
"When you put people in a police car — though sometimes it is definitely warranted — it is demeaning to the person, and it criminalizes them," Hanscom has said.
In Austin, Texas, 911 dispatchers started asking callers if they need police, fire, Emergency Medical Services or mental health services. In 2021 the added option was able to divert 3,564 calls away from police response. Over the summer, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said officers answer some 1,400 service calls every week.
The mobile mental health unit will not only lighten the load for police, it will also help deescalate volatile situations. According to a database kept by the Washington Post, 21% of the over 7,000 people fatally shot by police in the U.S. since 2015 had a mental illness.
The database shows that of the 141 people fatally shot by police in Indiana since 2015, 36 had a mental illness.
Without a mental health response team, residents who see people in crisis are faced with a hard dilemma: "Do I call the police and maybe something worse happens? Or I do nothing and then I don't know what's going to happen?" Michaela Spangenberg told the council during the Wednesday meeting. "Having something that's simple and streamlined gives people peace of mind, and it helps our neighborhoods and our communities be safe for everybody."
Hanscom has said most of the $1.5 million will go toward staffing, though the size of the team has not been finalized. Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said she would like to see an implementation plan included when the $1.5 million are actually allocated.