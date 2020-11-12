 Skip to main content
Gary council braces for possible mayor veto of 2021 budget
Gary council braces for possible mayor veto of 2021 budget

Gary Common Council

The Gary Common Council holds a meeting in January.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — The city and council are taking another stab at getting a 2021 budget to the state of Indiana. 

"How long does the administration have to revise the budget, based on our amendment, and get that to the clerk?" Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, asked Tuesday night. 

"The state statute doesn’t speak to that. I would say a reasonable amount of time. The law is silent to that," council attorney Rinzer Williams III replied. 

Arlene Colvin, the city's acting finance director, said she will work quickly to send the council's budget to the clerk's office by Friday after technicalities and miscommunication delayed the budget being entered into the state's database. 

Once the Gary clerk receives the document and files with Mayor Jerome Prince's office, he will have 10 days from delivery to sign, veto, or not sign and default to a pocket veto, Colvin and Williams said. 

At that point, the council would have 30 days to address a possible veto, city officials have said. 

Prince has not confirmed to The Times whether he intends to veto the budget, but he has made clear publicly he is not happy with the council's 2021 budget because it reduced line items like gasoline consumption and professional services. It also provides raises to police/fire personnel that the cash-strapped city says it cannot afford.  

"If it is vetoed, the council could override, and any technicalities will be dealt with," said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.

The council said their $82.4 million budget represents a net decrease of $548,267 from the mayor’s proposed budget of $82.9 million. 

The latest budget documents provided to The Times shows the council cut professional services in many departments, including the mayor's office, law, health, city clerk, health, finance/human resources. Printing, advertising, gasoline consumption and other line items also were cut. 

Overtime for police and fire was cut from Prince's proposed $1.78 million to $1.64 million, with $20,000 cut from police and $120,000 cut from fire, records show. Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, said police and fire account for 90 to 95% of the city's overtime budget. 

With the cost savings, police and fire are set to receive a one-time, 3% raise in 2021, documents show.

The administration's proposed salary increases for anyone making above $30,000 were denied by the council, including Prince's senior adviser, Eric Reaves, who also heads up community investment, redevelopment and, on an interim basis, the parks department.

Reaves' salary was to be increased from $70,000 to $90,000 next year.

The mayor last Friday, in a public statement, had claimed the council erroneously increased the local roads and streets budget and doubled salaries in the parks/recreation budget, two actions not allowed by state law. He also claimed the council reduced the police and fire budget despite granting them raises, and lowered the general fund's bottom line. 

However, the council and more recent budget documents show that's not the case, and it was a misinterpretation on the administration's part of the council's Excel spreadsheet. 

General Services' local roads and streets gas consumption was cut from $475,000 to $356,250, and its overtime pay was reduced slightly to $73,800, records show. 

Colvin told the council Tuesday night she fully intends to file the budget with the clerk's office expeditiously and well before the council's next meeting Nov. 17. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

