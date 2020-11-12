Gary council braces for possible mayor veto of 2021 budget

GARY — The city and council are taking another stab at getting a 2021 budget to the state of Indiana.

"How long does the administration have to revise the budget, based on our amendment, and get that to the clerk?" Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, asked Tuesday night.

"The state statute doesn’t speak to that. I would say a reasonable amount of time. The law is silent to that," council attorney Rinzer Williams III replied.

Arlene Colvin, the city's acting finance director, said she will work quickly to send the council's budget to the clerk's office by Friday after technicalities and miscommunication delayed the budget being entered into the state's database.

Once the Gary clerk receives the document and files with Mayor Jerome Prince's office, he will have 10 days from delivery to sign, veto, or not sign and default to a pocket veto, Colvin and Williams said.

At that point, the council would have 30 days to address a possible veto, city officials have said.