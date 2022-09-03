Gary council considers funding mental health crisis response program

GARY — Over two years ago, Gary, alongside thousands of American cities and towns, began to reexamine the cities' approach to policing.

Shortly after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince signed an executive order establishing the Police Reform Commission. In December 2021, the commission released a long list of recommendations, including the use of Tasers and body cameras. The commission also looked at how police interact with individuals experiencing mental health crises.

The Police Reform Commission's discussions led the Interfaith Action Network to develop a plan for a mobile mental health crisis response team, consisting of professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and social work.

“Mental health is a national crisis, certainly a local one," Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said.

The Interfaith Action Network envisions a clinician-led model, where family members, teachers and anyone else who sees someone in crisis can call a special number and be referred to the mental health team. The unit would then respond to the crisis using their own vehicles.

Though the project has been in the works for months, a recent national change will help shape how the mobile mental health team actually operates.

In July, the U.S.' first three-digit mental health hotline was launched. Instead of using 911, callers can now dial 988 to be connected with a trained mental health counselor.

Becky Hanscom, of the Interfaith Action Network, said the state has agreed to integrate the mobile mental health team with the Lake County 988 number. One of the 988 call centers will be located in Gary, and dispatchers will refer callers to the mobile mental health team.

To help launch the project, the Interfaith Action Network is asking the Gary Common Council for $1.5 million of the city's $80.3 million in American Rescue Act funding. Hanscom said most of the money will go toward staffing, though the exact size of the team has not been determined.

The allocation was reviewed during a Monday night Ways and Means Committee meeting. Council members Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2nd, and Godwin both expressed support for the allocation.

Godwin said one of the priorities of the Police Reform Commission was "ensuring our policing had a mental health component or at least the ability to refer individuals who are suffering and are trying to live a holistic life but need resources beyond what police are able to provide.”

The current proposal lays out a partnership with Edgewater Health in Gary. Hanscom said the team would also partner with local rehabilitation centers and shelters.

Chris Carroll, chief clinical officer of Edgewater, said he spent 30 years working in mental health crisis response. Throughout his career he has learned that school systems utilize mental health response programs frequently.

Carrol said that mobile mental health programs typically operate 24/7 and that goal is to respond to all calls within 15 minutes and arrive at the scene of the incident within 45.

The ARPA funding would help cover initial equipment and salary costs for a pilot program. Once the pilot is complete, Hanscom said, there are a string of federal and state funding opportunities, and the new 988 program will bring even more money to mental health programs.

In addition to grants, Godwin said, over time the city could start to budget some money for the program.

The council will vote on the allocation during the Sept. 6 meeting.

"This has never been done before here in Gary, and we want to do this right," Hanscom said. “It will help our families, it will actually save lives."