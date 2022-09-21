Gary council gives final approval to Tolleston Opportunity Hub; sends police reforms back to committee

With city funding approved, design and engineering work will begin, Hanna said. The current vision includes a 50,000-square-foot addition that will house the YMCA and Methodist clinic. The Boys and Girls Club building will be renovated.

The YMCA will include a pool, an indoor track, a cardio fitness center, a teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts and dance classes. The initial goal for the Y will be to reach 10,000 members.

Methodist will have a 10,000 square-foot space within the addition that would feature a health care clinic, a radiology lab and a pharmacy. Methodist would also be able to utilize the pool and other exercise equipment for physical therapy. There will be a public safety facility onsite for the Gary Police Department, and Hanna said Goodwill has offered to provide adult education services at the hub.