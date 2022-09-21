Gary council gives final approval to Tolleston Opportunity Hub; sends police reforms back to committee

GARY — The Common Council gave its final approval Tuesday to a $10 million contribution to the planned Tolleston Opportunity Hub, a partnership among Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.
The city's share of funding comes from its $80.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. The ARPA funds will be matched by $10 million from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and $10 million in state funding, awarded through a READI grant.
"We look forward to working with all the partners and stakeholders in this process," Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said after the vote.
Dean and Barbara White Foundation Executive Director Bill Hanna told the council earlier this month that construction would likely start in 18-24 months. The opportunity hub will be built at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club, located in the former Tolleston Middle School at 2700 W. 19th Ave.
With city funding approved, design and engineering work will begin, Hanna said. The current vision includes a 50,000-square-foot addition that will house the YMCA and Methodist clinic. The Boys and Girls Club building will be renovated.
The YMCA will include a pool, an indoor track, a cardio fitness center, a teaching kitchen, community rooms, basketball and pickleball courts and a licensed early learning academy for children aged 13 months to five years. The Y will also have spaces for cycling, aerobics, martial arts and dance classes. The initial goal for the Y will be to reach 10,000 members.
Methodist will have a 10,000 square-foot space within the addition that would feature a health care clinic, a radiology lab and a pharmacy. Methodist would also be able to utilize the pool and other exercise equipment for physical therapy. There will be a public safety facility onsite for the Gary Police Department, and Hanna said Goodwill has offered to provide adult education services at the hub.
Police reform proposals
Tuesday's agenda also included the third and final reading of 17 ordinances that would make changes to Gary Police Department policies, but the council sent those back to its Public Safety Committee for further review at an Oct. 12 meeting.
The ordinances propose a range of administrative changes, largely to disciplinary procedures and the role of the Police Commission, that were proposed by the Indiana State Police but have not been well-received by some council members.
The ISP's proposed revisions are the result of a review initiated last spring that some council members say excluded them. A contentious committee meeting Sept. 7 — the second of three lengthy committee sessions on the proposals — was followed by a Sept. 12 news conference held by the ISP's top officers and Mayor Jerome Prince that exacerbated tensions between the administration and council.
The Oct. 12 meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.