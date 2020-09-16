Gary council kills armed security guard proposal for 24/7 gas stations

Instead, Brewer has said, police and code enforcement should handle problematic gas stations on a case-by-case basis through a common nuisance ordinance.

Lay claimed the average hourly wage for a security guard in the U.S. was $10 to $17, to which Brewer and Council President William Godwin, D-1st, dismissed as inaccurate when properly taking into account the higher rates that bonded and insurance companies charge.

“If you know a company who can do this for $10, $15 an hour, I’ve been paying too much, Godwin said.

When Godwin asked if anyone was aware of another city that mandates armed guards, no one chimed in.

“This seems over and beyond what’s asked of any business. Anywhere,” Godwin said.

Last week, Police Chief Brian Evans suggested guards wouldn’t have the same arresting powers of a sworn officer, though they could detain someone for shoplifting or protect themselves or business employees.

“That’s absolutely inaccurate,” Lay argued Tuesday. “Anyone can make a citizen’s arrest. … It’s dangerous, but you can certainly do that.”

Prince has said residents have complained for years about poorly lit gas stations and stores — and how this naturally attracts crimes.