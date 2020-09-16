 Skip to main content
Gary council kills armed security guard proposal for 24/7 gas stations
Gary council kills armed security guard proposal for 24/7 gas stations

Man suspected of firing shots into convenience store building; police seek help

Earlier this month, Gary police released this image of a person accused of  firing shots into a Citgo convenience store at 1501 Broadway in Gary on Aug. 27. 

 Provided

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince’s controversial plan to require armed guards at 24/7 gas stations died Tuesday night on the Gary Common Council.

Five members voted against it, and two members abstained.

Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, urged the roll call vote at a Tuesday night meeting, aware it wouldn't survive the vote. He said they can’t continue debating this with a lengthy budget discussion just around the corner.

He did this despite requests from city attorneys and fellow at-large council member Clorius Lay to send the ordinance back to the Public Safety Committee for further discussion.

“It does not hurt to postpone it to our second meeting of November. … No one is harmed,” Lay said.

Brewer said the country remains in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so thrusting the financial burden onto cash-strapped businesses owners is unfair and will not solve the problem of violent crime in Gary.

“It was once said, ‘You could put a police officer on every block in this entire city, but you can’t stop the action that is taking place in someone’s home,” Brewer said, pointing to Monday night’s homicide at the Concord Commons apartments in Burr Street.

“I’m pretty sure security was on duty. It wasn’t that late,” Brewer said.

Instead, Brewer has said, police and code enforcement should handle problematic gas stations on a case-by-case basis through a common nuisance ordinance.

Lay claimed the average hourly wage for a security guard in the U.S. was $10 to $17, to which Brewer and Council President William Godwin, D-1st, dismissed as inaccurate when properly taking into account the higher rates that bonded and insurance companies charge.

“If you know a company who can do this for $10, $15 an hour, I’ve been paying too much, Godwin said.

When Godwin asked if anyone was aware of another city that mandates armed guards, no one chimed in.

“This seems over and beyond what’s asked of any business. Anywhere,” Godwin said.

Last week, Police Chief Brian Evans suggested guards wouldn’t have the same arresting powers of a sworn officer, though they could detain someone for shoplifting or protect themselves or business employees.

“That’s absolutely inaccurate,” Lay argued Tuesday. “Anyone can make a citizen’s arrest. … It’s dangerous, but you can certainly do that.”

Prince has said residents have complained for years about poorly lit gas stations and stores — and how this naturally attracts crimes.

Crime is up in Gary — and a number of the shootings and homicides you read about in the news are occurring at these 24/7 gas stations, city officials have said. 

As of Wednesday last week, the city had tallied 35 homicides and 113 gunshot victims so far in 2020, compared to 37 homicides and 81 gunshot victims the same time last year, according to figures provided by the Gary Police Department.

At least 15 shootings this year occurred at various gas stations, six of which resulted in homicides, police said. 

Two city attorneys expressed openness in bringing this back to committee for a discussion in mid-November, but requested that the police chief be present to clarify his position.

Council members also requested city attorneys to research more on the topic, including the financial impact on business, and whether any other cities have had success with such a mandate.

Lay said killing the proposal was premature.

He suggested the proposal won’t be able to come up for discussion for another year per council rules, but council attorney Rinzer Williams III said that’s not accurate.

Any member can motion to reconsider the ordinance at any time, Williams said.

“That’s more of a legend than a rule,” Williams said.

Lauren Cross

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

