Gary council members give thoughts on proposed police department changes; amended ordinances will go before the council in November

GARY — Discussions were lengthy but far less contentious during the third and final committee meeting dedicated to reviewing legislation that would reform the Gary Police Department.

The stack of 17 ordinances first came before the Common Council at the end of August, about five months after it was announced that the police department would be partnering with Indiana State Police. The goal of the partnership has been to evaluate the entire Gary Police Department and determine what changes should be made and what resources are needed.

ISP Major Jerry Williams has been working out of the Gary unit since the end of April.

The majority of the proposed ordinances relate to the hiring, firing, promotion and discipline of officers. The legislation also clarifies the role of the police chief. The city is in the final stretch of a months-long search for a new chief. Brian Evans, formerly the deputy chief, has been serving as interim chief for about two years.

When the legislation was introduced, Common Council President William Godwin, D-1st, said he felt the council had been excluded from the drafting of the ordinances. The council and members of the Police Civil Service Commission also said the ordinances gave too much power to the chief and, ultimately, the administration because the mayor selects the chief.

The council's grievances were discussed during two Public Safety Committee meetings. In the second meeting, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter called the council's intense questioning "semantics," a characterization Godwin said was "disrespectful."

However, council members have met with ISP in the weeks since, making revisions and compromising on much of the legislation.

During a Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday that lasted more than four hours, all 17 ordinances were reviewed. They still vest the majority of the authority to hire, promote, fire and discipline with the chief, but the commission would be more involved in the processes.

“The spirit of all these ordinances is not having to rely on the timing of anybody but the chief and to a certain extent the commission," City Attorney Rodney Pol said.

One of the biggest proposed changes would affect the Gary Police Department's disciplinary practices.

The police chief can only place an officer who violates standard operating procedures on unpaid leave for five days. Beyond that, the chief has to send a verified complaint to the commission and launch an internal investigation. Throughout the investigation, the officer must either continue to work or be placed on paid leave.

The ISP originally proposed giving the chief the authority to place officers on unpaid leave for up to six months. After discussions with the commission and council members, the maximum amount of unpaid leave was reduced to 30 days. However, the officer can appeal the suspension to the commission. Any unpaid suspension lasting longer than five days cannot begin until the commission has reviewed the appeal.

Allowing the commission to certify many of the police chief's decisions is not about who has the power, commission attorney Rinzer Williams said.

"This is all about checks and balances," Williams explained, adding that he believes "placing all the trust in one entity" is "dangerous."

Based on the desire for more commission involvement, the ordinance dictating hiring interviews was revised. Under the original legislation, applicants would interview with a panel of officers selected by the chief; however, the draft was edited to include commission members.

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at-large, said he does not think the commission should sit in on interviews because "the people most capable of hiring is the police department."

"I wholeheartedly agree with Councilman Lay," Jerry Williams, the ISP major, said. “I would caution you to be careful with trying to involve too many people in what should be a structured interview process.”

Similarly, Lay opposed an ordinance allowing officers to appeal to the commission if they take issue with the results of their annual performance review.

“It should stop with the police department,” he said. "The police department should know more about the person than the commission."

A public hearing for half of the 17 ordinances is set for the Nov. 1 council meeting; the second half will be discussed Nov. 15. The Common Council will be able to vote during the two meetings on final changes they would like to see.