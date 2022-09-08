Gary Council members, ISP debate ordinances that would change police operations

GARY — "I don’t know what we really got accomplished tonight to be honest,” Gary Common Councilman Ron Brewer, D-At-large, said as he adjourned a Wednesday night Public Safety Committee meeting after about three-and-a-half hours of back-and-forth discussion.

The special committee meeting was the second of two held to discuss 17 ordinances that would Gary Police Department procedures.

The stack of legislation came before the city council at the end of August, about five months after the police department announced a partnership with Indiana State Police.

The goal of the partnership has been to evaluate the entire Gary Police Department and determine what changes should be made and what resources are needed. However, some members of the council say they have been excluded from the process.

Shortly after Mayor Jerome Prince held a joint press conference with ISP officials announcing the partnership would continue in July, Council President William Godwin, D-1, released a statement saying none of the city council was invited to the event.

"Shame on Mayor Prince’s administration for yet another slap in the face to the city’s legislative body, which will be absolutely essential for the types of reforms proposed by the Indiana State Police,” Godwin said in the statement.

During the Wednesday night meeting, Godwin said the exclusion of the council continued as the 17 ordinances were drafted.

"When you are not inclusive of the council, this is what you get," Godwin said after an hour of discussion had addressed only one of the proposed ordinances. "You are asking me to be an editor not a drafter and those are two very different things."

During the first public safety meeting, held on Aug. 31, the council covered 10 ordinance. On Wednesday the council discussed three.

“I’m not exactly sure how to respond to what I’m seeing tonight, but we’ve been here in the city since late April, early May ... we want to make this city a better place," ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter said. "The semantics that you’re talking about is not productive. ... I am so proud of all the work that’s been done and frankly right now it feels like it is all for naught.”

Both Councilman Clorius Lay, D-At-Large, and Godwin left the chambers while Carter was speaking, but later returned.

“I really take offense at Superintendent Carter’s suggestion that we are entertaining semantics," Godwin said. "To come here as an outsider and tell elected officials who are representing the citizens and the city of Gary Indiana, that they are just so overwhelmed by what they are seeing is frankly, disrespectful."

The 'elephant in the room'

Many of the 17 ordinances relate to the authorities of the police chief. The city is in the midst of a nationwide search for a new chief.

Formerly deputy chief, Brian Evans has been filling in as interim chief for the past two years. Evans took over when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after just six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

At the Aug. 31 meeting, Prince said the police chief is "handcuffed" by antiquated procedures. Under the current rules, if an officer violates standard operating procedures, the police chief can only place the officer on unpaid leave for five days.

To alleviate the financial burden of officers collecting paid leave for an extended period, one of the proposed changes would allow the chief to suspend officers for up to six months, City Attorney Rodney Pol said.

Under the proposed changes the chief and the police department would also play a larger role in the hiring and evaluation of officers. Police department applicants would interview with a panel of officers selected by the chief; the chief would choose the agency that administers the tests for new recruits and performance reviews would be conducted by the officer's immediate supervisor.

All three tasks are currently conducted by the Police Civil Service Commission.

Godwin and Lay have both expressed concerns about shifting power from the commission to the police chief, who is appointed by the mayor.

“That’s the elephant in the room, we haven’t said exactly where the authority is. It’s in the hands of the mayor," Lay said.

The role of the commission

The Police Civil Service Commission consists of two people of different political parties appointed by the mayor, two of different political parties appointed by the council and two of different political parties elected by the police department.

During the Aug. 31 meeting Juana McLaurin, a member of the Gary Fire Civil Service Commission, said the requirements keep the commission balanced. McLaurin argued that if the police chief has more say in the hiring and firing of officers, decisions could become political and discriminatory.

One of the proposed ordinances that has attracted a lot of attention lays out a disciplinary hearing process where the chief would decide the outcome. The commission would still have final say, Pol said, as officers would be able to appeal to the commission if they disagreed with the result of the hearing.

The commission's finding would have to be appealable to the Lake County Circuit or Superior Court. If the decision is ultimately reversed, the officer would be reinstated with back pay.

If the commission is going to field appeals, there needs to be an assurance of continuity, Lay said. One of the proposed ordinances reviewed Wednesday would allow commission members to use proxies when voting, a change Lay vehemently opposed.

He said the use of proxies could lead people to cast votes without the full context of the situation.

The inclusion of proxies was meant to make the commission process more efficient, Pol said.

Another ordinance intended to make the commission more flexible is one that would reduce the required number of members needed for a quorum, from four to three. The three would have to represent all the appointees; the mayor, council and police department.

Godwin said the city should be "moving towards greater public engagement, not less." As communities across the country call for more police oversight, Godwin said reducing the number of members needed for a quorum would be a step backwards.

Godwin said he was "disappointed" with all of the ordinances brought before the council because he felt the legislation does not get at the police department's real issues. He said the department needs funding, a grant writer, outside training and more officers.

“It’s not going to change how many officers we have on the street, it is not going to change our recruitment so I just think it is unfortunate that six months have been spent on this kind of minutiae.”

The Public Safety Committee will continue reviewing the ordinances on Wednesday.