Gary council president shines spotlight on residency rule
Gary City Hall

GARY — The Gary Common Council wants to take a closer look at the city's residency law.

The ordinance, first enacted in 1976 and amended in 2018, requires employees live within the city — with the state-mandated exception of police and firefighters.

The ordinance allows the administration to go before the council for a waiver with a nonresident candidate, but that rule hardly has been followed or enforced, said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.

“Nothing against the persons, but I’m a strong supporter of those who work here should live here,” Godwin said.

He recently requested the city administration provide a list of all current employees not in compliance.

He said he also wants to take a closer look at the administration’s use of contractual positions — an alternative to salaried employees not held to same residency mandate. 

'Smoke screen'

Godwin said the Gary Common Council refused earlier this year to fund the salaried communications position because Mayor Jerome Prince's choice candidate, Mike Gonzalez, is not a Gary resident. He lives in Lake Station. 

After the council refused, Prince's administration eliminated the spokesman position — previously held by LaLosa Burns under the past administration — from the media budget and turned the position into a nonsalaried, professional services contract, Godwin said. 

Then, the city engaged with the Gary Housing Authority to pay $15,000 of Gonzalez’s second $30,000 contract — which Godwin said is inappropriate because the the local housing authority is under federal receivership. 

"This is simply a smoke screen for the administration to leave the council's input out of it," Godwin said. 

Gonzalez, whose public relations firm is Steel Stores Media Inc., is a longtime Region resident and former newspaper reporter. Gonzalez said Gary government was his first beat as a freelance reporter and he reported on that beat for more than a decade. 

Significant savings

Gonzalez said the city never has required that independent contractors live in Gary.

"They are not employees, even if some elected ofﬁcials choose to conﬂate employees and independent contractors for political purposes," Gonzalez said.

He said the city can save considerably this way on health or retirement beneﬁts and training/equipment costs. 

Trent A. McCain, corporation counsel for Gary, said Gonzalez's first $30,000 contract ran through June 30.

Gonzalez’s second contract was an extension of the first, and runs from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, for $30,000. The Gary Housing Authority is funding 50% of it.

For comparison, Burns' communications director salary was $75,000.12 in 2019 under Freeman-Wilson's administration, according to Gateway, Indiana's public employee salary database.

Exhaustive search

The city's residency ordinance requires employees hired after Nov. 1, 2016, to be city residents. Those hired after that day would have six months to move to Gary or resign.

If a department cannot identify a city resident or applicant willing to live in Gary, they must petition for and receive a waiver from the council, according to the ordinance. 

Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at large, said it would be ideal for the city spokesman to live in Gary. If not, the administration should show they were unable to find a resident to fulfill the role through an exhaustive search, Brewer said. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

