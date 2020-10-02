Gary council president shines spotlight on residency rule

GARY — The Gary Common Council wants to take a closer look at the city's residency law.

The ordinance, first enacted in 1976 and amended in 2018, requires employees live within the city — with the state-mandated exception of police and firefighters.

The ordinance allows the administration to go before the council for a waiver with a nonresident candidate, but that rule hardly has been followed or enforced, said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.

“Nothing against the persons, but I’m a strong supporter of those who work here should live here,” Godwin said.

He recently requested the city administration provide a list of all current employees not in compliance.

He said he also wants to take a closer look at the administration’s use of contractual positions — an alternative to salaried employees not held to same residency mandate.

'Smoke screen'

Godwin said the Gary Common Council refused earlier this year to fund the salaried communications position because Mayor Jerome Prince's choice candidate, Mike Gonzalez, is not a Gary resident. He lives in Lake Station.