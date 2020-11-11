Gary council to consider Sanitary District's proposed 68% trash collection rate hike

GARY — The Gary Common Council could consider as early as Nov. 17 a 68% increase in trash collection rates for all residents starting Jan. 1.
Members of the Common Council's Ways and Means committee heard from Sanitary District leaders Tuesday night about the critical need to impose a fee hike on all Gary households.
But some remained skeptical — and concerned about how a blanket increase would hurt senior citizens, people with disabilities, and low-income households.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, also questioned why the district waited two years after its solid waste deficit began ballooning to unmanageable levels to come to the council with its request.
“Now the taxpayer has to eat that up, based on the lack of action taken years ago,” Adkins said Tuesday.
No obligation
The Sanitary District, which bills residents for sewer use and trash collection, has proposed raising its monthly collection rate for households from $16.30 to $28.25.
Dan Vicari, executive director, and other leaders within the city’s Sanitary District told the city’s Common Council Tuesday night that it can no longer subsidize the city’s trash collection without the rate increase this January.
Vicari said GSD has long used funds arguably restricted for wastewater treatment to cover its annual deficit, including payments to Republic Services for trash collection and other city services like community dumpster events and waste transfer station tonnage fees.
“This has been years of this going on. No one can deny that. (The district) has been there for the city for many years, but it’s gotten to the point where it has too many people’s attention,” Vicari said.
This year alone, Vicari said the district will lose $1.2 million to bills owed to Republic for curbside collection. The total is about $1.6 million when including other service fees.
He said the State Board of Accounts, Indiana’s auditing agency, has flagged the Sanitary District for three years now for operating with a serious deficit while covering city shortfalls — for items like garbage truck purchases and other subsidies — when it should use its money towards stormwater improvements.
Attorney Jewel Harris Jr. told the council Tuesday night said the district, which is under a consent decree, needs this rate increase to continue providing trash services uninterrupted.
“(The Sanitary District) didn’t ask to take on these services. It doesn’t have obligation to manage solid waste for the city and we’re not mandated to do it. It is a city function. What we’re doing right now is trying to be cooperative, to make sure this service gets handled for the citizens,” Harris said.
To Adkins and other council members’ questions about past inaction, Harris said then-mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson served as the district’s special administration during her time in office. Under a federal consent decree, she would have been the one to present a rate hike to the board first.
Sanitary Board President Maurice G. Mabon said the increase proposed is admittedly steep and that the then-council would have been resistant to it at the time.
“Dan brought it to our attention after the administration change (to Mayor Jerome Prince in January),” Mabon said.
'You're losing money'
GSD has been operating at a major deficit, losing about $123,000 a month, as rates escalate under the district’s contract with Republic Services, Vicari said.
Republic Services’ $20 million contract — first inked in 2015 after the city cut ties with Waste Management — includes a yearly 3% fee escalator, imposed on the district. The council last approved a trash pickup fee schedule in 2013, which included a five-year annual rate increase that stopped at $16.30 in 2017.
Meanwhile, Republic's monthly per household charge to the district has increased from $15.27 in 2015 to $17.70 this past January, while the district has only charged residents $16.30 since 2017.
The proposed fee increase includes a portion to make up for the 2018-2020 revenue shortfalls over what it has and needs to be paid to Republic, according to the city’s accounting firm, Cender & Co.
Absent council action, Harris warned the federal government could order the district to stop subsidizing the city's trash collection.
“If we don’t do this, what are our options? Can (the district raise rates) absent council action?” Council President William Godwin, D-1st, asked.
Harris said the city would be left to their own devices and the federal government would tell GSD to stop subsidizing services.
“How long would (federal) notification take?” Adkins asked.
“They’ll read the paper, see it didn’t happen, and our phones will ring the next day. Just being honest, that’s the way it works,” Harris said.
City's debt repayment
The city of Gary owed the Gary Sanitary District about $17 million in 2009 under a federal consent decree. Much of that has been repaid and the current balance, as of Oct. 12, is $4.25 million.
Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, suggested the city administration seek forgiveness or a more favorable loan repayment plan to offset costs and lead to a lesser rate hike for households.
Harris and others said they would take that request back to the Prince administration.
Vicari and others have warned that the council’s delayed actions, or any inaction, could send a bad signal to the federal government that it’s not serious about getting the district’s finances in order.
Absent a rate hike, it’s very likely GSD won’t be able to fund and provide dumpsters for future council-sponsored district cleanups — popular events with Gary residents.
Vicari said to cut costs, the district did not renew its contract with Richardson Disposal for alley cleanup and waste transfers. They paid $450,000 in 2018 and $600,000 in 2019 to Richardson, Vicari said.
The Gary Common Council next meets 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!