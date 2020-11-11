Gary council to consider Sanitary District's proposed 68% trash collection rate hike

“This has been years of this going on. No one can deny that. (The district) has been there for the city for many years, but it’s gotten to the point where it has too many people’s attention,” Vicari said.

This year alone, Vicari said the district will lose $1.2 million to bills owed to Republic for curbside collection. The total is about $1.6 million when including other service fees.

He said the State Board of Accounts, Indiana’s auditing agency, has flagged the Sanitary District for three years now for operating with a serious deficit while covering city shortfalls — for items like garbage truck purchases and other subsidies — when it should use its money towards stormwater improvements.

Attorney Jewel Harris Jr. told the council Tuesday night said the district, which is under a consent decree, needs this rate increase to continue providing trash services uninterrupted.

“(The Sanitary District) didn’t ask to take on these services. It doesn’t have obligation to manage solid waste for the city and we’re not mandated to do it. It is a city function. What we’re doing right now is trying to be cooperative, to make sure this service gets handled for the citizens,” Harris said.