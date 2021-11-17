Gary council to hear from gas station owners as the debate to require armed guards continues

Saving people's lives

According to police, Gary has seen 44 homicides so far in 2021, including a 17-year-old who was shot at a gas station over Halloween weekend. In 2020, a gas station located at 229 Grant St. reported 38 911 calls, according to Gary police.

McCain, who has lived in Gary his entire life "save seven years for college and employment," said he has seen gas station crime worsen over time.

McCain said he is "more vigilant" when refueling than he used to be.

"When I was growing up in the city we didn’t worry about things like that, we didn’t have to,” McCain said.

At a Nov. 9 Public Safety Committee meeting Councilman Michael Brown said the armed guard amendment did not go far enough, suggesting instead all gas stations remain closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Brown said the only locations that should be exempt are the local truck stops that already have security.