Gary Councilman Mike Brown replaces Lorenzo Arredondo as Lake County clerk

CROWN POINT — Michael A. Brown has returned to the role of Lake County clerk after being caucused in Saturday morning.

Brown replaced former Lake County Circuit Court Judge Lorenzo Arredondo, who resigned July 14 due to continued health issues following a Jan. 13 fall. County Clerk Chief Deputy Nikki Angel temporarily led the clerk's office after Arredondo's resignation.

Brown was the only person to declare his candidacy for the caucus. He won the Democratic nomination for county clerk at the May 3 primary and will run unopposed for a four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

Brown previously served as Lake County clerk from 2010 to 2018. He resigned in 2018 after he was caucused in to fill the at-large Gary Common Council seat previously held by current state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary. Brown has continued to work as an administrator in the county clerk's office.

On Saturday morning, Brown resigned from the council, and he said he expects the caucus to fill his position will take place later this month.

"I believe in serving the community. I believe we all have a gift of some sort and we should use it," Brown said. "I truly believe that public service is my calling, it is part of who I am."

Brown said he learned a lot working alongside Arredondo in the county clerks' office.

"I have so much respect for what he brought as a mentor for all of us over the years," Brown said. "He set a standard that we (the clerk's office) would like to maintain."

Brown also served as county recorder from 2005 to 2010.

The various elected positions Brown has held taught him how to work with the public, how to establish positive working relationships with members of the business community and showed him the ins and outs of the budgeting process, he said.

For Brown, the bottom line has always been service.

"It's an honor that the voters continue to place their trust in me," Brown said. "We (elected officials) are taking care of peoples' lives, we have a huge responsibility."