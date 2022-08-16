 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Democrats to replace councilman this week

Mike Brown

On Saturday, a caucus will be held to replace Councilman Michael Brown. 

GARY — On Saturday, Democratic Precinct Committee members will choose Common Councilman Mike Brown's replacement. 

The caucus was called after Brown was caucused in to replace former Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo at the start of the month. Brown was caucused onto the Gary Common Council as an at-large member in 2018, replacing current state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary. 

The caucus will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Diamond Club, which is part of the U.S. Steel Yard stadium. As of Monday morning, Lake County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said there were only two candidates: Carl Weatherspoon Jr. and Lori Peterson Latham. 

Weatherspoon currently works as an assistant director of logistics for a company out of Chicago. He also has experience working as an educator and entrepreneur. Weatherspoon has run for Lake County recorder, auditor and for the District Five council seat. 

He was born and raised in Gary and currently lives in the Fifth District. 

Weatherspoon said his top priorities on the council would be addressing public safety through increased street lighting, reducing the amount of dumping in the city, hosting more community events and improving street paving throughout Gary. 

Latham currently works for an engineering firm and chairs the Environmental and Climate Justice Committee for the Gary branch of the NAACP. She previously founded the Central District Organizing Project, was superintendent of the Gary Parks Department, directed the Gary Youth Services Bureau and was a grant administrator with Indiana Tobacco Prevention and Cessation. 

“I would like to ground the council to the community because sometimes there seems to be a disconnect," Latham said, adding that her passions include environmental and climate justice, particularly in relation to public health. 

Latham currently lives in the First District. 

