Gary double homicide, uptick in shootings spark call for resources, more patrols

GARY — Hubert Aaron said his youngest son, Kelton, had a rough childhood but made the best of it.
His grandson, Amari, 14, loved basketball and was exceptionally smart in school.
He never imagined losing them both in the same day.
“It’s been kind of rough … I don’t sleep. I can’t eat … My grandson, he didn’t have a chance to live out his life. He was supposed to go back to Indy for school, but he never did make it,” Hubert Aaron said Tuesday, the day after police found his son and grandson dead in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.
Police launched homicide investigations shortly after being called out about 2 p.m. Monday for a welfare check at a house in the 4400 block of Johnson Street.
The last time Hubert Aaron saw his son, Kelton, was last Thursday, when he stopped by to pick up his mail.
“He was just hollering at me, talking a little jive, and I remember saying ‘I hate to rush you but I have to pay my bills’ and that I would talk with him later. It blows my mind that was the last time I saw him,” Hubert Aaron said.
He said Kelton Aaron has seven children. He was in and out jail over the years, and so the Aaron family started their own lawn service company because no one would hire him. Both father and son worked for the company, mowing grass and doing other lawn maintenance around the city with their uncle.
He said his grandson, Amari, was a “big boy” for his age — at 6 feet tall. He attended West Side High School but was scheduled to return to school in Indianapolis soon.
“He’s smart. He had some brains on him. He loved all his brothers and sisters and spending time with his uncle in Indy,” Hubert Aaron said.
Hubert Aaron said he had a great relationship with his son.
“I used to tell all my boys that I loved them and Kelton, he was one of those macho men. I don’t know if he couldn’t get that love out,” Hubert Aaron said, laughing. “And I wanted to hear it back, and he’d go ‘OK, dad, I love you … Now, dad, why do you always got to make me say that?’ And I’d tell him, ‘Boy, you something else, man.’”
Troubling spikes
The homicides were the the city's 43rd and 44th of the year. Nonfatal shootings are up 45% over last year.
Gary police responded to a total of 125 nonfatal shootings as of Oct. 1, up from 86 during the first three quarters of 2019.
The troubling trends have prompted some Gary city leaders to call for change, a better crime-fighting strategy, and more funding for the department.
Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer, D-at-large, offered condolences to the family while remarking on the trends.
“We have to clamp down on this and increase patrols before it gets out of hand anymore,” Brewer said, comment on the recent shooting that took place outside a nightclub, prompting outside partner agencies to assist Gary police.
No extra patrol could have single-handedly prevented Monday’s double homicide or recent shootings, but the lack of manpower and shift coverage has been a longstanding issue within the department. That, on top of high homicide caseloads and forced utilization of overtime, isn’t helping matters.
“The money is not there to hire enough officers to patrol our streets the way they should,” Brewer said.
Brewer said it’s frustrating to see Gary making headlines for its rising crime.
“We’ve tried to make big improvements, and we continue to strive in many ways, but the negative overshadows it all. We have good neighborhoods, and families that care about this city," Brewer said. "There’s a small group (of criminals) that’s taking up all that attention, and we need to deal with that small group with aggressive patrols."
Brewer said the Lake County Sheriff’s Department has historically helped the city with added patrols.
“We need that help now,” Brewer said.
Outside help
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said he’s dealing with understaffing, too, as COVID-19 delayed critical training and plans to hire more deputies. But he cushioned that with the fact he’s always willing to assist any city — including Gary.
“We’ve extended the boundaries of our patrol. Our north units cover primarily unincorporated areas like Calumet Township and near Cline Avenue, but I did expand boundaries further into Gary, into Glen Park, past 25th avenue and to up to 15th avenue, but (the county sheriff) is also limited on our resources as well,” Martinez said.
Martinez said targeting felons in possession of firearms has been a priority for his department in combating violent crime in Gary and elsewhere.
“That’s a potential homicide prevented,” he said.
Last year alone, Martinez's five-member High-Crime Unit, which mostly operates in Gary, made 289 arrests, 75 of which were felony or misdemeanor firearm cases.
In all, 91 guns were recovered, 57 felony warrant arrests were made by the unit, he said.
Mayor Jerome Prince acknowledged budget restrains within the city, while also noting he and Police Chief Brian Evans are working on new strategies to combat the uptick in violence. Part of that strategy includes enhancing the city’s Gary For Life program, an anti-crime initiative.
He also recognized the department’s aging fleet of police vehicles. He said there’s a plan to replace 16-18 squad vehicles through a leasing program.
Gary Police Lt. Thomas Pawlak and Cmdr. Jack Hamady said police are still actively pursuing leads and that they couldn't provide much of an update.
On Monday, Pawlak said both victims suffered gunshot wounds, and the case was being handled as a homicide investigation. He said no gun had been recovered at the scene, there were no immediately obvious signs or a break-in or robbery, and no suspects at this time.
The Gary Common Council was expected to take up an ordinance Tuesday night that allows for emergency, lateral hires within the department. Any new hires would be replenishing vacant positions.
Brewer encouraged anyone with information to call Gary police.
“We want to put the word out that anyone who knows something, you just can’t keep silent,” he said.
Anyone with information about the case may call Gary Police Department Sgt. Chris Poe or Detective Ed Gonzalez with Gary/Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855. They also can leave anonymous tips at 1-866-CRIMEGP.
