Gary double homicide, uptick in shootings spark call for resources, more patrols

GARY — Hubert Aaron said his youngest son, Kelton, had a rough childhood but made the best of it.

His grandson, Amari, 14, loved basketball and was exceptionally smart in school.

He never imagined losing them both in the same day.

“It’s been kind of rough … I don’t sleep. I can’t eat … My grandson, he didn’t have a chance to live out his life. He was supposed to go back to Indy for school, but he never did make it,” Hubert Aaron said Tuesday, the day after police found his son and grandson dead in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood.

Police launched homicide investigations shortly after being called out about 2 p.m. Monday for a welfare check at a house in the 4400 block of Johnson Street.

The last time Hubert Aaron saw his son, Kelton, was last Thursday, when he stopped by to pick up his mail.

“He was just hollering at me, talking a little jive, and I remember saying ‘I hate to rush you but I have to pay my bills’ and that I would talk with him later. It blows my mind that was the last time I saw him,” Hubert Aaron said.