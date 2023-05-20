GARY — During a public hearing last year, environmentalists from across the Region spoke against a Maya Energy LLC solid-waste plant looking to locate in the Glen Park neighborhood.

"If these industries are allowed in Gary, the message continues to be: You are Black, you are brown, you are poor, you are a sacrifice zone," Susan Thomas said during the March 2022 forum, which was organized by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to discuss Maya Energy's request to renew its air permit.

"How much more can one community bear?" Thomas, who serves as the legislative coordinator for Just Transition Northwest Indiana, asked.

How much more can Gary bear? That question is at the center of a civil rights complaint filed against the IDEM after the agency decided to renew Maya Energy's air permit.

The complaint was initially filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of External Civil Rights Compliance by the environmental nonprofit Gary Advocates for Responsible Development. GARD refiled the complaint Monday, this time with representation from the Environmental Law and Policy Center.

The complaint says IDEM's renewal violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because the agency refused "to consider and address the disparate discriminatory adverse effects of its decision to renew the federally enforceable state operating permit for Maya Energy."

According to Maya Energy's air permit, the facility at 2727 W. 35th Ave. will accept and process municipal waste and construction and demolition debris. The site is across the street from the Steel City Academy charter school.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance. GARD and ELPC say Maya would add to the already-high level of industrial pollution in north Lake County, which has a large number of African American and Hispanic/Latino residents.

“Gary and neighboring north Lake County communities have served as a ‘sacrifice zone’ and a dumping ground for far too long,” GARD member Kimmie Gordon said in a news release. “We are a largely minority community and one of the most polluted areas in the country."

The complaint asks the EPA to make IDEM revoke Maya's permit until a cumulative impact analysis is conducted and to require IDEM create a "non-discrimination policy" that evaluates how permitting decisions could affect communities of color.

“It is no small coincidence that Gary is a predominantly non-white city and is home to the largest concentration of industrial pollution in the state,” said Mike Zoeller, a senior attorney with ELPC. “While IDEM may not have intended to create the disproportionate amount of industry and resulting pollution in Gary, the Civil Rights Act requires the state agency to consider the discriminatory effects of its permitting decisions to avoid the kind of disparities that exist today.”

Of the 17 solid-waste facilities in Lake County, 11 are in census tracts with more than 80% non-white populations. Much of Gary, a city that is 78% African American, is in the 95th national percentile for various kinds of air pollution and proximity to superfund sites and traffic.

GARD's complaint says environmental justice issues in the Region are "undeniable."

“IDEM’s blind approval of permits for industrial facilities in northern Lake County has resulted in the proliferation of stationary sources of air pollution as well as the disproportionate volume of air pollution emitted into communities of color," the complaint says.

According to the EPA's Environmental Justice Screen tool, more than 95,000 people of color live within a five-mile radius of the facility, making up 63% of the total population.

In their final permitting decision, IDEM responded to environmental justice concerns by saying the agency "has no authority to create any permit limits or measures that exceed what is legally required for a regulated source."

"IDEM, (Office of Air Quality) cannot resolve the historical issues that led to the development of the area through an individual permitting decision."

However, GARD, ELPC and Mayor Jerome Prince's administration all agree that resolving the city's historical pollution issues has to start with tightening environmental standards.

After IDEM approved Maya's permit renewal, the city of Gary and GARD President Dorreen Carey filed Petitions for Administrative Review of the renewal. The petitions were filed with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication, which acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions. The OEA dismissed both petitions March 15.

The city has taken the issue to court, filing a petition for Judicial Review of the OEA's Final Order. It says Gary "has been the victim of environmental racism by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for decades."

The petition, filed April 14 in Lake Superior Court, is pending.

The Gary Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city's petition, although Councilmen Ron Brewer, D-at large, Dwight Williams, D-6th, and Darren Washington, D-at large, abstained from voting.

Brewer said he still has a lot of questions about the Maya project and would like to "hear both sides" before making a decision.

The EPA's Office of External Civil Rights Compliance will review GARD's complaint and decide whether to reject or accept it. If accepted, the EPA will open an investigation and preliminary findings will be issued within 180 days.

“I’m glad we’ve had the opportunity to come together as a city and realize this was a mistake," GARD member Jennifer Rudderham said during the Tuesday council meeting.

