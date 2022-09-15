Gary environmental group files petition for review of recently approved air permit for waste-to-jet fuel facility

GARY — Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, has filed a Petition for Administrative Review of the air permit recently issued to a waste-to-jet fuel facility looking to locate in Gary's Buffington Harbor neighborhood.

California-based Fulcrum BioEnergy LLC plans to build a $600 million plant on 75 acres of land formerly used for a cement factory. Dubbed the Centerpoint BioFuels Plant, the project has drawn a lot of attention over the past year, with many residents and environmental advocates saying the development will bring more industrial contamination to Gary's already polluted lakefront.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved Fulcrum's air permit Aug. 16 after hosting a public hearing for the permit in April. According to a news release issued by GARD, the group filed a petition with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication on Sept. 6. The Office of Environmental Adjudication acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions.

The petition argues that IDEM did not "address environmental justice impacts of locating this facility in Gary." During the 30-day public comment period, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency submitted written comment detailing concerns about the project's impact on environmental justice.

"IDEM failure to conduct independent research into the viability and effectiveness of Fulcrum’s gasification process will negatively impact the future sustainability and economic vitality of the City of Gary," GARD said in the news release. "This failure stands in direct contradiction to current efforts by the federal government to renew attention and actions addressing environmental justice in minority and low-income populations."

GARD also questioned IDEM's recent approval of Fulcrum's request to withdraw its application for a solid waste processing facility permit. Fulcrum submitted the request on the grounds that the material processed at the biorefinery would no longer qualify as solid waste under the revisions made by House Enrolled Act 1226, which amended the definition of solid waste to exclude materials that are "used in creating a product."

Fulcrum has repeatedly emphasized that no garbage would be processed in Gary. Instead the waste would be taken to one of two feedstock processing facilities, likely located in Illinois and elsewhere in Indiana. Waste high in carbon such as paper and timber would be prepared into a "feedstock," which would be loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary to be refined into low-carbon renewable jet fuel. Before being sold, the fuel would be transported from Gary to a refinery to be blended with traditional jet fuel.

Fulcrum hopes to begin construction in 2023.

The Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication will schedule hearings on the petition, GARD said in the news release.