HAMMOND — A Gary man is admitting he committed a federal weapon’s violation earlier this year.

Clinton Retic II appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a black .40-caliber Model 22 Glock pistol.

Retic admitted he was legally barred from possessing firearms because he was previously convicted of Aggravated Battery, a Class B Felony, in Lake County 19 years earlier.

Court records state Retic was driving a blue Ford SUV the morning of March 22 this year in the 2400 block of Broadway when he pulled into a service station there without using a turn signal.

The officer activated his squad car’s emergency lights to pull Retic over.

Retic got out of his car and walked inside, refusing the officer’s order to stay in his vehicle. Moments later, Retic walked back outside and surrendered to police.

Another officer assisting in Retic’s arrest used a “web-based platform” to remotely access video camera footage of the gas station’s surveillance system and saw Retic — reach into his sweatshirt pocket, pull a gun out and hide it behind an ice cream cooler near the cash register.

Officers looked behind the ice cream cooler and found a black .40-caliber Model 22 Glock pistol loaded with 15 live rounds of ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney charged Retic earlier this month with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Retic gave up his constitutional right to make the government prove the allegations against him in a jury trial in return for a more lenient sentence than the maximum term available under law, 15 years imprisonment.

The magistrate judge is recommending Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio accept that Retic's guilty plea appears to be voluntarily and knowingly made.

DeGuilio has scheduled a sentencing date of Oct. 4 for Retic's sentencing.

