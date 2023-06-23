GARY — On Saturday the "This is Gary" Fest will return, celebrating the Steel City for the second year in a row.

Hosted by Joslyn Kelly, owner of J's Breakfast Club, the festival was created as a way to honor Gary's rich history while imagining its future.

The free event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the newly-constructed J's Breakfast Club, located 2601 Broadway. There will be vendors, food, music, a gospel choir, line dancing, face painting, a bounce house, comedians, historical presentations and more.

"Gary deserves celebration every day," Kelly said in a news release. "This is Gary Fest is one of many ways that we will continue to honor our city, its history and the great people who love this amazing place we call home."

Kelly opened J's Breakfast Club in 2015. The southern-style restaurant began as a small takeout spot on Grant Street, as business began to boom, Kelly realized she needed more space. She began offering dine-in services and started leasing a building at 3669 Broadway.

The restaurant eventually outgrew the leased location and Kelly set her sights on building a new restaurant. Located right off the Borman Expressway, work on the 3,000-square-foot building was completed at the start of the year. In the news release, Kelly said the This is Gary Fest will be a great way to introduce residents to the new space.

The inaugural This is Gary Fest, held last June, spanned five days. Each day revolved around a different theme: during the Youth Empowerment Day teens learned about different career paths, during the Be The Change Day volunteer groups conducted cleanups, during the Heritage Day local historians lead a bus tour of land marks and during the Vision Ball community trailblazers were honored with awards. The celebration culminated with a gospel concert.

This is Gary goes beyond just an annual festival.

Kelly has created a nonprofit called "This is Gary" in an effort to transform the entire corridor that leads into downtown Gary. Kelly envisions a brick walkway called "Victory Way" that would stretch from 25th Avenue to the highway. The path would feature benches, native plants and a heart-shaped sculpture crafted out of steel.

Residents and businesses can sponsor bricks by purchasing them from the Victory Way store at thisisgaryvw.com/vision.

Kelly has been steadily buying land parcels along Broadway; eventually she would like to see other small businesses fill the area.

To become a This is Gary vendor or to sponsor the event, email divinestrategyllc@gmail.com.

