GARY — Mayor Jerome A. Prince announced a new chief appointment to the Gary Fire Department Tuesday, as former fire Chief Sean O'Donnell steps down to return to the firefighting ranks.

Chief Mark Terry, who served as acting deputy chief, will assume the role, effective immediately. Terry joined the department 39 years ago and has served in a wide range of capacities, from paramedic to engineer firefighter, battalion chief, emergency medical service director and more.

"Chief Terry has a remarkable record of amazing service in the Gary Fire Department, and I know our residents and businesses, our firefighters and our EMTs are in great hands,” Prince said. “And I’m grateful for Sean O’Donnell’s hands-on leadership of the department. You don’t often see the top leaders of large departments continue to fight fires, but he often did.”

Terry thanked Prince for the opportunity to take the top leadership spot, and he praised his department for their commitment and their diligence.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the men and women of the Gary Fire Department, and I really look forward to working with them to conquer the challenges facing all of us,” Terry said. “Being a firefighter is more than just a job. It’s calling, and we have a family of brave people who have dedicated to their lives to helping others.”

O'Donnell, a 25-year veteran of the department, was appointed by Prince when he took office in January 2020. He thanked Prince for the opportunity to serve in a leadership role and said he looks forward to continuing his career within the department's ranks as a captain.

“Thanks to Mayor’s decision to select me as Gary Fire Chief, I’ve been able to experience and learn many things that helped me truly grow as a leader,” O’Donnell said. “I’ve spent my whole career here in Gary, and I am committed to making Gary a safe place to call home.”

