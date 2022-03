Gary firefighters, EMS outfitted with new gear

GARY — Gary firefighters donned new gear as the department received more than 100 sets of protective clothing.

Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell said it was the second time in 21 years he has seen the entire department, including firefighters and emergency medical staff, get new gear at once.

"This is really huge. We are truly blessed, and we are very thankful to the city officials," O'Donnell said. "This goes a long way in providing equipment for our men and women that will keep them safe."

O'Donnell said an estimated $30,000 worth of gear was delivered to the department Tuesday and it is being distributed among all of the members. The 52 boxes contained about 130 pairs of turnout gear, which is protective clothing firefighters wear when responding to emergencies. Now each firefighter has two sets of gear in case one gets soiled, damaged or soaked, which happens often as firefighters respond to multiple calls in a shift.

"The gear takes a lot of wear and tear," O'Donnell said. "We wear it to fires and accidents. The gear gets dirty and ripped. It gets pretty beaten up especially working in an urban environment."

He said the purchase was a group effort that was made possible by the city administration, city council, Mayor Jerome Prince and Department of Community Development Director Arlene Colvin.

