Gary funds small-business support program

GARY — The Gary Common Council has earmarked $2.5 million for a small-business support program.

During an Oct. 13 Ways and Means Committee meeting, representatives from the Gary Chamber of Commerce, the Urban League of NWI Inc. and the Miller Business Association laid out a proposal for a four-year program focused on promoting tourism, educating current and aspiring entrepreneurs, providing direct grants to small businesses and nonprofits, and generally supporting and strengthening local organizations.

According to the proposal, the MBA would be focused on the tourism element: adding water-safety signage around the city's beaches, installing bike racks and trash cans along Lake Street and possibly identifying a building that could be turned into a tourism and cultural center with a small museum.

The Urban League would take the lead on educating entrepreneurs: hosting business boot camps multiple times a year, ensuring that aspiring business owners get necessary certifications and helping them write business plans.

The Chamber of Commerce would give advice and host a competition that awards money to the participants with the best business plans.

All small businesses and nonprofits in the city would be eligible for the direct grants, not just those who are members of the Chamber of Commerce or the MBA.

During a meeting Tuesday, the common council unanimously approved allocating money from the American Rescue Plan Act for the program. However, the exact scope of the initiative will be fleshed-out later on.

“We’re just saying 'we’re allocating $2.5 million for small businesses.' What that looks like and the details of it will have to come in the appropriation," Council President William Godwin, D-1, explained.